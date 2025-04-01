Meet the cast of Witness for the Prosecution

Written by one of the best-selling novelists of all time, Agatha Christie, Witness for the Prosecution has garnered critical acclaim at London County Hall. As you experience a gripping story filled with justice, passion, and betrayal, you may be asing yourself, 'who is having their day in court?' Let us shed some light:

Who plays Leonardo Vole?

Taking the lead of the naïve but likeable Leonardo Vole is Henry Chandler. His previous credits include Come Dine with Me: The Musical (Norwich Theatre Royal/Edinburgh Fringe/Turbine Theatre), Outlaws: The Ballad of Billy the Kid (The Other Palace), and Mozart: Her Story (Theatre Royal, Drury Lane).

Who plays Romaine Vole?

Charlotte Beaumont takes on the role of Romaine Vole, the wife of Leonardo. Her previous credits include Romeo & Juliet (The Globe), No One Will Tell Me How to Start a Revolution (Hampstead Theatre); Jumpy (Theatre Clwyd) among other roles.

Who plays Sir Wilfred Roberts?

Jonathan Firth takes up the role of Sir Wilfrid Robarts, Q.C. His previous credits include Henry VI (Royal Shakespeare Company), The Lulu Plays (Almeida), Bad Company (National Theatre Studio) among other roles.

Who plays the Judge?

Jefferson Kissoon portrays the Judge and has a vast amount of theatre credits which includes Shakespeare in The Abbey (Shakespeare's Globe Theatre), Mahabharata (Bouffe du Nord Theatre), Demons (Splitmoon Theatre), My Father Odysseus (Unicorn Theatre), Amazonia, Macbeth (Young Vic) and An African Cargo (Nitro) amongst other roles.