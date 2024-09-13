Waiting for Godot London tickets

Samuel Beckett’s game changing play returns to the Theatre Royal Haymarket for a strictly limited season. Starring Lucian Msamati and Ben Whishaw, tickets are expected to quickly sell-out, so don’t wait too long to book yours!

What is Waiting for Godot about?

“Let us do something, while we have the chance…at this place, at this moment of time, all mankind is us, whether we like it or not. Let us make the most of it before it is too late!”

One of the greatest plays of the 20th century, Waiting for Godot explores the meaning of life and the absurdity of existence.

Didi and Gogo wait by a tree for a man named Godot. They don’t know who he is, why they are meeting or what time he is coming – only that something incredible could happen when he does…

Facts and critical acclaim

In a 1998 poll of more than 800 theatre professionals conducted by the UK's Royal National Theatre, Waiting for Godot was voted the most important English-language play of the 20th century.

Ben Whishaw is the recipient of two Emmys, two BAFTAs and a Golden Globe.

Lucian Msamati was the first black actor to play Iago in the Royal Shakespeare Company's acclaimed 2015 production of Othello. He has also starred in the Olivier award-winning Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Amadeus, and the multi-award winning Clybourne Park.

Waiting for Godot cast

Lucian Msamati

Ben Whishaw

Waiting for Godot creatives