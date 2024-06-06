Theatre Royal Haymarket Best Seats and Seating Plan
Dating back to 1720, The Theatre Royal Haymarket (previously known as Haymarket Theatre or the Little Theatre) is the third oldest playhouse in London still in use. The original building stood further north in Suffolk Street than its current location which has remained the same since 1821 when it was redesigned. The venue is a Grade I listed building, seats 888 and boasts to be the first venue where a matinee performance was scheduled.
What are the best seats at the Theatre Royal Haymarket?
The auditorium is split over four levels consisting of Stalls, Royal Circle, Upper Circle and Gallery. Seating in the stalls is particularly good as the overhang of the circle doesn’t really affect the view from this area until Row V backwards. The next level up, the royal circle, offers an excellent view of the action on stage and the overhang from the Upper Circle doesn’t affect the view from any seat in this section. The seats in the Upper Circle curve toward the stage giving decent views for the price range although legroom is tight. The Gallery feels distant from the stage in comparison to the other areas in the auditorium.
How many seats are at the Theatre Royal Haymarket?
There are 888 seats across the four floors at the Theatre Royal Haymarket with views varying in all areas due to the curve of the seating in the auditorium.
Are there accessible seats at the Theatre Royal Haymarket?
There are two wheelchair spaces at the back of the Stalls, entrance to this area of the theatre is via the side doors on the Haymarket, at the front of the venue. Patrons wishing to transfer from a wheelchair to a seat can do so into an aisle seat in the stalls. There is an adapted toilet at the rear of the stalls which is all on a flat level for those patrons requiring it.
What shows are on at the Theatre Royal Haymarket?
The Theatre Royal Haymarket hosts a wide range of productions throughout its programme from plays and comedy through to family theatre shows. Upcoming productions at the theatre include A View From the Bridge starring Dominic West, family favourites The Tiger Who Came to Tea and Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out, and Samuel Beckett’s masterpiece Waiting For Godot, starring Ben Whishaw and Lucian Msamati.