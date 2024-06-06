Theatre Royal Haymarket Best Seats and Seating Plan

Dating back to 1720, The Theatre Royal Haymarket (previously known as Haymarket Theatre or the Little Theatre) is the third oldest playhouse in London still in use. The original building stood further north in Suffolk Street than its current location which has remained the same since 1821 when it was redesigned. The venue is a Grade I listed building, seats 888 and boasts to be the first venue where a matinee performance was scheduled.

What are the best seats at the Theatre Royal Haymarket?

The auditorium is split over four levels consisting of Stalls, Royal Circle, Upper Circle and Gallery. Seating in the stalls is particularly good as the overhang of the circle doesn’t really affect the view from this area until Row V backwards. The next level up, the royal circle, offers an excellent view of the action on stage and the overhang from the Upper Circle doesn’t affect the view from any seat in this section. The seats in the Upper Circle curve toward the stage giving decent views for the price range although legroom is tight. The Gallery feels distant from the stage in comparison to the other areas in the auditorium.

Theatre Royal Haymarket seating plan