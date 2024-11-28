Star-Studded Shows to See This Black Friday

With an incredible array of star-studded productions included in our Black Friday sale, now’s your chance to bag a ticket and see big names for less! That’s right, the West End has more celebs than a copy of Heat magazine, and the content is a lot more ‘A-list’ too…

Ben Whishaw, Jodie Whittaker, and Steve Coogan are all taking centre stage this winter, so there’s no better time to indulge in some top-tier theatre. Whether you’re a fan of razor sharp comedy, thought-provoking drama, or outrageous panto, there’s no shortage of performances by some of the biggest names in the business. These shows are more than just a chance to spot a celeb or two—they offer unforgettable experiences, incredible performances, and an evening out that you won’t soon forget. Here’s a rundown of some of the most talked-about productions.

Bill Bailey: Thoughtifier | Save up to 45%

Comedy fans can rejoice as Bill Bailey returns to the stage with his latest stand-up show, Thoughtifier. The beloved comedian, actor, and musician brings his signature wit, absurdity, to the Theatre Royal Haymarket, but hurry, he’ll only be at the West End venue for three performances!

Following a well earned rest from his success on Strictly Come Dancing, Bailey is back and it’s 10’s across the board for his mix of surreal comedy, observational humour, and eclectic musical interludes. Critics have already described the new show as a ‘masterclass in both comedy and musical performance’, and are quick to praise the comedian's ever-evolving brilliance. Already a hit with audiences up and down the country, don’t miss your chance to catch him when he brightens up the post-christmas-before-new-year-wasteland on the 29th and 30th December!

Only Fools and Horses: The Musical | Save up to 40%

Everyone’s favourite wheeler dealer is back, and this time he’s armed with a suitcase full of catchy tunes (and knock off portable radios). Set in the heart of Peckham and playing for a strictly limited 3-week run, Only Fools and Horses: The Musical brings the beloved 80s sitcom to life.

The London production, led by Vinnie Jones (The Gentlemen, Snatch) and Paul Whitehouse (Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, The Fast Show) follows a critically acclaimed UK tour and West End run. Co-written by Jim Sullivan, the son of the show's creator and writer, John Sullivan, the musical is a celebration of the iconic Trotter family.

Blending unforgettable moments from the show with toe-tapping new songs and a set design that will have you thinking that you’ve stepped through your television screen, the show has been praised for its heartwarming tribute to the original series. Featuring standout performances and a stellar score, Only Fools and Horses: the Musical has received multiple award wins, and continues to delight fans old and new. Book your tickets today, only a plonker would let this too-good-to-be-true deal go by!

Dr Strangelove | Exclusive Prices

Stanley Kubrick’s critically acclaimed film Dr Strangelove is transported to the West End stage in this world-first adaptation. Offering a darkly comedic take on the Cold War and nuclear catastrophe, Dr Strangelove stars Steve Coogan (I’m Alan Partridge, The Trip) in a standout performance(s). The BAFTA winning actor and comedian brings his nuanced style to not one, but three characters (one more than Peter Sellers in the original film). Here Coogan plays the erratic (and possibly evil) scientist Dr. Strangelove, the hapless British captain Lionel Mandrake, and the oblivious president, Merkin Muffley.

The stage version captures the film's absurdity while exploring its still-relevant themes, making it a must-see for those who are already familiar with the classic, and those who have never seen it. Critics have lauded the show’s biting wit, visual gags, and Coogan’s electric stage presence, declaring it one of the most exciting theatrical events of the season.