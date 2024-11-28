Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Star-Studded Shows to See This Black Friday

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    With an incredible array of star-studded productions included in our Black Friday sale, now’s your chance to bag a ticket and see big names for less! That’s right, the West End has more celebs than a copy of Heat magazine, and the content is a lot more ‘A-list’ too… 

    Ben Whishaw, Jodie Whittaker, and Steve Coogan are all taking centre stage this winter, so there’s no better time to indulge in some top-tier theatre. Whether you’re a fan of razor sharp comedy, thought-provoking drama, or outrageous panto, there’s no shortage of performances by some of the biggest names in the business. These shows are more than just a chance to spot a celeb or two—they offer unforgettable experiences, incredible performances, and an evening out that you won’t soon forget. Here’s a rundown of some of the most talked-about productions. 

    Bill Bailey: Thoughtifier | Save up to 45%

    Comedy fans can rejoice as Bill Bailey returns to the stage with his latest stand-up show, Thoughtifier. The beloved comedian, actor, and musician brings his signature wit, absurdity, to the Theatre Royal Haymarket, but hurry, he’ll only be at the West End venue for three performances!

    Following a well earned rest from his success on Strictly Come Dancing, Bailey is back and it’s 10’s across the board for his mix of surreal comedy, observational humour, and eclectic musical interludes. Critics have already described the new show as a ‘masterclass in both comedy and musical performance’, and are quick to praise the comedian's ever-evolving brilliance. Already a hit with audiences up and down the country, don’t miss your chance to catch him when he brightens up the post-christmas-before-new-year-wasteland on the 29th and 30th December!

    Only Fools and Horses: The Musical | Save up to 40%

    Everyone’s favourite wheeler dealer is back, and this time he’s armed with a suitcase full of catchy tunes (and knock off portable radios). Set in the heart of Peckham and playing for a strictly limited 3-week run, Only Fools and Horses: The Musical brings the beloved 80s sitcom to life. 

    The London production, led by Vinnie Jones (The Gentlemen, Snatch) and Paul Whitehouse (Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, The Fast Show) follows a critically acclaimed UK tour and West End run. Co-written by Jim Sullivan, the son of the show's creator and writer, John Sullivan, the musical is a celebration of the iconic Trotter family. 

    Blending unforgettable moments from the show with toe-tapping new songs and a set design that will have you thinking that you’ve stepped through your television screen, the show has been praised for its heartwarming tribute to the original series. Featuring standout performances and a stellar score, Only Fools and Horses: the Musical has received multiple award wins, and continues to delight fans old and new. Book your tickets today, only a plonker would let this too-good-to-be-true deal go by!

    Dr Strangelove | Exclusive Prices 

    Stanley Kubrick’s critically acclaimed film Dr Strangelove is transported to the West End stage in this world-first adaptation. Offering a darkly comedic take on the Cold War and nuclear catastrophe, Dr Strangelove stars Steve Coogan (I’m Alan Partridge, The Trip) in a standout performance(s). The BAFTA winning actor and comedian brings his nuanced style to not one, but three characters (one more than Peter Sellers in the original film). Here Coogan plays the erratic (and possibly evil) scientist Dr. Strangelove, the hapless British captain Lionel Mandrake, and the oblivious president, Merkin Muffley. 

    The stage version captures the film's absurdity while exploring its still-relevant themes, making it a must-see for those who are already familiar with the classic, and those who have never seen it. Critics have lauded the show’s biting wit, visual gags, and Coogan’s electric stage presence, declaring it one of the most exciting theatrical events of the season.

    Waiting for Godot | Save up to £53

    Samuel Beckett's existential masterpiece Waiting for Godot remains an enduring classic, and the current production, starring Ben Whishaw and Lucian Msamati, is sure to go down in history too.

    Whishaw, known for his captivating performances on both stage and screen, brings a profound depth and emotional intensity to the role of Vladimir, while Msamati’s Estragon is filled with vulnerability and poignant humor. The chemistry between the two actors has been widely praised, with many calling this version one of the finest interpretations of Godot in years. The production has been hailed for its contemporary resonance and innovative direction, capturing the play’s themes of waiting, despair, and fleeting hope. As The Times aptly put it, the show is "utterly compelling. You find yourself mesmerised," a sentiment that reflects the powerful impact of this haunting and beautifully staged rendition of Beckett’s work.

    The Duchess (of Malfi) | Save up to 49%

    John Webster’s The Duchess of Malfi is one of the great Jacobean tragedies, and this new production, directed by Zinnie Harris, is a stunningly bloodthirsty reimagining of the classic. Featuring a talented cast, including award-winning actress Jodie Whittaker, Joel Fry (Our Flag Means Death) and Paul Ready (Motherland) the play’s themes of power, corruption, and doomed love feel as potent as ever.

    Known for her glass shattering turn as The Doctor in Doctor Who, Jodie Whittaker delivers a performance of profound depth and vulnerability. Here The Duchess is given a voice, and she uses it to scream about the injustices and hypocrisies she faces.

    The acclaimed production has been hailed for its bold reinterpretation of the text, which thrusts the 400 year old drama into the modern day, without losing the essence of the original. If you enjoy dark drama and incredible performances, The Duchess (of Malfi), which is playing at the Trafalgar Theatre until the 20th December, is not to be missed.

    The Merchant of Venice 1936 | Save up to 48%

    The bold adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice, returns to the West End to bring its fresh perspective of prejudice, justice, and revenge to London theatregoers once more.

    With a starry cast, including Tracy-Ann Oberman, who reprises her critically acclaimed role as the sharp-tongued Shylock, and Joseph Millson (Casino Royale) as Antonio/Arragon, the production reimagines the play against the backdrop of pre-war Europe. The setting gives the classic tale an edge of urgency and relevance, exploring the tensions of the time. 

    Oberman's performance has been widely praised, and critics have noted the innovative use of period setting and music to amplify the drama’s emotional impact. This powerful play is an exciting fusion of Shakespearean drama and modern sensibilities.

    Peter Pan – The Drag Panto | Save up to 44%

    J.M. Barrie’s traditional tale gets a fabulous makeover in Peter Pan – The Drag Panto. Featuring legendary RuPaul's Drag Race alumni; Ginger Johnson, Kitty Scott-Claus, Cheryl Hole, and Kate Butch, this star-studded adult panto puts the "fun" in dysfunctional as it tells the familiar story of Peter, Wendy, and Neverland. 

    Celebrating queer culture, while offering a festive, feel-good experience for all. Peter Pan – The Drag Panto is perfect for those who prefer something a little naughty, not nice, this holiday season. 

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    Cirque de Soleil: Corteo

    Top 10 Family Shows to Book this Black Friday

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Black Friday: the ultimate test of patience, stamina, and sanity. You could be dragging the kids around a crowded sho... Read more

    The Duchess London tickets

    What's closing in London theatres this month? (December 2024)

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    As 2024 comes to a close, so do some of London’s finest productions. From Jodie Whittaker’s riveting The ... Read more

    Oliver! London tickets

    What's opening in London theatres this month? (December 2024)

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    December is here, and it’s as though London’s theatres are an oversized advent calendar, each door reveal... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies