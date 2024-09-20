Menu
    Review Roundup: What are the critics saying about Waiting for Godot?

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Ben Whishaw (Paddington, James Bond) was so inspired by a production of Waiting for Godot, that he quit his Art foundation degree to study acting instead. Does the new adaptation carry the same life changing weight, or will you be waiting for it to end?

    The most well-known play from the Theatre of the Absurd movement, Waiting for Godot was written by theatre legend Samuel Beckett in 1953. 35 years after it first premiered, the play was voted the most important English-language play of the 20th century. The latest reincarnation, currently playing at the Theatre Royal Haymarket stars Ben Wishaw and Lucian Msamati (Game of Thrones, See How They Run) as the patient pair, Didi and Gogo. 

    The duo wait for Godot, they don’t know who he is, why they are meeting or what time he is coming – only that something incredible could happen when he does…

    What are the critics saying about Waiting for Godot?

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 'Profoundly funny and infinitely sad' - WhatsOnStage

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 'What makes this production truly stand out is its delicate balance between comedy and tragedy.' - West End Best Friend

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 'Tremendous Ben Whishaw leads a night of plentiful horrors' - The Telegraph

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 'Tragic, absorbing and oddly comforting' - The Stage

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 'The best staging of this challenging classic I’ve ever seen' - Evening Standard

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐'A sturdy revival featuring a handful of exquisite performances.' - Broadway World

    By Sian McBride

