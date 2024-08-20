Waiting for Godot confirm full cast Aug 20, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride We hope that there’s enough room on the bench, because full casting has been announced for this year's highly anticipated show, Waiting for Godot! Joining the previously announced Lucian Msamati (Game of Thrones) as Estragon and Ben Whishaw (Paddington) as Vladimir will be Tom Edden (Crazy For You) as Lucky and Jonathan Slinger (Richard II and Richard III) as Pozzo. They will be joined by Luca Fone, Alexander Joseph and Ellis Pang sharing the role of The Boy and Dean Graham (Understudy Vladimir and Lucky) and David Lee-Jones (Understudy Estragon and Pozzo). Award-winning director, James Macdonald, said today “One of the greatest and most radical plays ever written. Four extraordinary actors. A brilliant design for London's oldest and most beautiful playhouse. For me this is all beyond exciting.”

The creative team includes Rae Smith (Set and Costume Design), Bruno Poet (Lighting Design), Ian Dickinson and Niamh Gaffney for Autograph (Sound Design), Campbell Young Associates (Hair and Make-up Design), Amy Ball (Casting CDG), Hazel Holder (Voice Coach), Max Harrison (Assistant Director) and Kate West (Production Manager).

Didi and Gogo wait by a tree for a man named Godot. They don’t know who he is, why they are meeting or what time he is coming – only that something incredible could happen when he does…

“Let us do something, while we have the chance… at this place, at this moment of time, all mankind is us, whether we like it or not. Let us make the most of it before it is too late!”

Waiting for Godot opens at the historic Theatre Royal Haymarket for a strictly limited run from 13 September 2024.