    The Woman In Black Tickets at the Fortune Theatre, London

    The Woman In Black

    Can you survive the tale of The Woman in Black?

    1148 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    Recommended for ages 12+. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
    Running time
    2hr (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    7 September 2021 - 29 April 2023
    Content
    Recommended for ages 12 and above.
    Special notice

    Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

    There may be large school groups present at performances.

    The Woman In Black Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (1148 customer reviews)

    Emalia Matin

    12 March 20

    Incredible show! Only fault is how ridiculously small the women’s toilets are. Smaller than an airplane toilet.

    Mr & Mrs Carter

    11 March 20

    Very good show but not much leg room in the circle upstairs and could do with air as very hot upstairs

    The Woman In Black news

    Casting announced for the reopening of The Woman in Black 2/9/2021, 12.55pm
    Priority Access for the return of The Woman In Black 11/5/2021, 10am
    Last minute: Shows for Valentine’s Day Alternatives 10/2/2020, 5.20pm
    New cast changes announced for The Woman in Black at London's Fortune Theatre 28/1/2020, 5.20pm

