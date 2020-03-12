The Woman in Black at the Fortune Theatre combines the power and intensity of live theatre with a cinematic quality inspired by the world of film noir. It gives audiences an evening of unremitting drama as they are transported into a terrifying and ghostly world.

Now celebrating over 30 years in the West End with over 7 million people having lived to tell the tale, The Woman in Black is one of the most exciting, gripping and successful theatre events ever staged.

In The Woman in Black, at the Fortune Theatre, Arthur Kipps, a junior solicitor is summoned to attend the funeral of Mrs Alice Drablow, the sole inhabitant of Eel Marsh House, unaware of the tragic secrets which lie hidden behind the shuttered windows. It is not until he glimpses a wasted young woman, dressed all in black, at the funeral, that a creeping sense of unease begins to take hold, a feeling deepened by the reluctance of the locals to talk of The Woman in Black and her terrible purpose.

Years later, as an old man, he recounts his experiences to an actor in a desperate attempt to exorcise the ghosts of the past. The play unfolds around the conversations of these two characters as they act out the solicitor's experiences on Eel Marsh all those years ago.

First performed at the Theatre-By-The-Sea in Scarborough back in 1987, it reached the West End in 1989. The current cast of The Woman in Black are Terrence Wilton (Treatment, Never So Good, Antony and Cleopatra) who returns to the role as Arthur Kipps and Max Hitchinson (The Hound of Baskervilles, The Notorious Mrs Ebbsmith, The 39 Steps) as The Actor.

Get your Woman in Black tickets today, showing at the Fortune Theatre, London for the most terrifying live theatre experience in the world!

**“**Don’t go unless you like being scared out of your wits” Sunday Mirror

“One of the most brilliantly effective spine-chillers you will ever encounter” The Daily Telegraph

“There are no mysteries to this show’s longevity; it works because it’s a piece of highly effective craftsmanship” The Daily Express

“A marvellous exercise in spine-tingling tension, spun from perfectly paced storytelling and stagecraft” The Independent