The Woman in Black 2022 cast Jun 8, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The new cast of The Woman in Black at the West End’s Fortune Theatre have started their run in the London production. Julian Forsyth has returned to the thrilling play in the role of Arthur Kipps and Matthew Spencer has reprised his role as The Actor. Tickets for The Woman in Black are currently booking until 29 April 2023.

Julian Forsyth and Matthew Spencer star in The Woman in Black

Stage and television actor Julian Forsyth previously played the role of Arthur Kipps in the London production of The Woman in Black in 2010 and again in 2014. The actor has returned for his hat-trick! His previous theatre credits include Guys and Dolls (Royal Albert Hall), An American in Paris (Dominion Theatre) and Wicked (Apollo Victoria Theatre). His television credits include A Touch of Frost, Father Brown and Holby City.

Matthew Spencer has returned to play The Actor, having previously played the role in the West End and on tour. His previous theatre credits include Nicholas Nickleby (Gielgud Theatre), Amadeus (National Theatre), The Iliad (Almeida Theatre) and War Horse (National Theatre). His screen appearances include My Family and The Man You’re Not.

The Woman in Black synopsis

The Woman in Black tells the gripping tale of a lawyer who is obsessed with his belief that his family live under a curse. He hires a young actor to help him tell his story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. The re-enactment begins innocently enough but gets darker as they dig deeper into his darkest memories. Hold onto your seat as the borders between make-believe and reality begin to blur and the flesh begins to creep.

About The Woman in Black

Stephen Mallatratt adapted Susan Hill’s best-selling novel The Woman in Black into an exhilarating stage play. It was first performed at the Theatre-By-The-Sea in Scarborough in 1987. The play opened at London’s Fortune Theatre in 1989 where it has played since, thrilling audiences for over three decades and becoming one of London’s most successful plays. The play celebrated its 30th anniversary in the West End in 2019 and is renowned for having been enjoyed by thousands of school groups.

London The Woman In Black tickets booking until 2023

Join over three decades worth of audiences and discover the West End’s most beloved, frightening play. Secure your tickets for The Woman in Black today.