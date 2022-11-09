The Woman in Black is officially closing in the West End Nov 9, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas It’s the end of an eerie era for Susan Hill’s infamous The Woman in Black, after 33 hauntingly brilliant years, the production will officially play at The Fortune Theatre for the final time on Saturday 4 March 2023. The Woman in Black’s lasting impact is undeniable, alongside its ability to provoke unease and wonder in millions, it has undoubtedly instilled a lifelong love of theatre in generations of young people. Don’t miss the last chance to see the iconic The Woman in Black, book your tickets whilst stocks last!

The Woman in Black is officially closing in the West End

The legacy of The Woman in Black

The Woman in Black is the second longest-running play in West End History, it has played over 13,000 performances in the West End and has been seen by over 7 million people in the UK. In June 2019 the production celebrated its 30th Anniversary in London’s West End with a special gala performance.

The Woman in Black had its first performance in Scarborough after Director Robin Herford commissioned Stephen Mallatratt to write the stage adaptation of The Woman in Black, which opened at the Stephen Joseph theatre in 1987. Since its debut and arrival at the Fortune theatre in 1989, Hertford has directed all subsequent performances.

The chilling and suspenseful nature of the play is able to quickly seize the imagination of the audience, creating the ultimate model of horror which has been admired by millions.

The Woman in Black synopsis

Susan Hill’s critically acclaimed ghost story comes alive on stage in Stephen Mallatratt’s masterful adaptation.

The Woman in Black follows the harrowing tale of a lawyer who becomes infatuated with a curse that he believes the fatal Woman in Black has cast over his entire family. After enlisting a young actor to help him tell the haunting story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul, all begins well, however as they reach into the darkest depths of his memories, they find themselves caught within a world of creepy marshes and moaning winds.

The cast and creatives of The Woman in Black

The role of Arthur Kipps is played by stage and television actor Julian Forsyth (Guys and Dolls, An American in Paris, Wicked), who previously played the role in the 2010 London production of The Woman in Black and again in 2014.

Matthew Spencer (Nicholas Nickleby, Amadeus, The Iliad, War Horse) plays The Actor, having previously played the role in the West End and on tour.

What the creators of The Woman in Black have to say

Producer Peter Wilson said, “The Woman in Black’s miraculous theatricality has never faltered. Out of a gauze, a wicker skip and a door Stephen Mallatratt and Robin Herford conjured a complete world into which generations of young people have entered, surrendering to the ultimate magic of theatre: their own imaginations. However, the economic reality of attracting so many young people has caught up with us in a world of rising prices.

Susan Hill, writer of the novel said, “I am extremely sad that The Woman in Black is closing at The Fortune Theatre in March next year. It has been the perfect home for us for over 33 years. I am especially proud that Stephen Mallatratt's wonderful stage adaptation of my ghost story has given generations of young people the opportunity to experience the enjoyment and the life-changing impact of theatre.”

Director Robin Herford said, “Since commissioning Stephen Mallatratt to write me a ghost story for Christmas to present for three and a half weeks at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in the Autumn of 1987, The Woman in Black has been a significant part of my life for a third of a century - and counting!

The Woman in Black tickets are available now

Don’t miss out on the last chance to see Susan Hill’s ghostly tale haunt the stage.