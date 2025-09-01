The best Halloween shows to see in London this year Sep 1, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon (Updated on Sep 3, 2025) As Halloween falls over the West End, stage lights get darker and productions get creepier. With a hoard of frightfully festive stories on offer, here is a list of must-see Halloween shows that are sure to make your blood run cold!

Top Halloween Shows

Wicked

One of the West End’s most renowned productions, the classic smash-hit musical Wicked tells a thrilling story of hopelessness and betrayal. Wicked shows Elphaba’s fall from grace, and Glinda’s rise to power. Beginning at Shiz University, an eccentric bond is formed between the green-skinned misfit and the conventionally beautiful rich girl. Faced with discrimination, political corruption and societal expectations, the protagonists teach the audience the ultimate lesson - there is always more than meets the eye.

The production is as hilariously witty as it is nail-biting and currently stars Emma Kingston as Elphaba and Zizi Strallen as Glinda. Tickets for Wicked are available to purchase now to see at the Apollo Victoria Theatre, for the perfect Halloween treat.

The Woman in Black

Based on Susan Hill’s 1983 sombre yet captivating novel of the same name, The Woman in Black at the Alexandra Palace Theatre is ready to transport you to a ghoulish world of mystery this Halloween. After enjoying over 30 nightmarish years in the West End, The Woman in Black returns for a limited time only in 2025. Following the harrowing journey of young, naive solicitor Arthur Kipps. The play begins at the funeral of one of Arthur’s clients and sees him later uncovering a sinister secret involving the terrifying Woman in Black.

A tale of eerie marshes and weeping winds, the show is cursed by profound fear, pitch-black memories and the threat of the unknown. Tickets for this ghastly event are available to purchase now!

Phantom of The Opera

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of The Opera has left behind an unbeatable legacy. It is one of the most successful and longest-running musicals of all time, with over140 million tickets sold worldwide, and has won over 70 major theatre awards.

Repulsed by his appearance, the musical genius Phantom lurks within the shadows of the Paris Opera House and is feared by all. He has one goal in mind, to take control of the Opera house and its players, that is until he falls head-over-feels for orphaned chorus girl Christine, and teaches her to sing the music of the night. Tickets for hauntingly beautiful classics are available now!

Ghost Stories

For a truly hair-raising Halloween experience, Ghost Stories at the Peacock Theatre is not to be missed. Perfectly blending suspense, dark humour, and spine-chilling scares, this production plunges audiences into a world of the supernatural where every shadow and whisper keeps you on edge. Following a skeptical professor’s investigation into terrifying hauntings, the show uses immersive staging, eerie soundscapes, and shocking twists to create a heart-pounding experience. Currently running from 30 September to 8 November 2025, this modern horror classic is guaranteed to leave you looking over your shoulder long after the curtain falls.

Trick or Tickets? Which show will you choose?