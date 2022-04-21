We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

Getting to the Alexandra Palace Theatre

BY TUBE

Wood Green is the nearest underground station on the Piccadilly Line. (journey time is 20 minutes from Piccadilly Circus). Exit Wood Green Station and go to bus stop A to pick up the W3 bus up the hill to Alexandra Palace.

BY RAIL

Alexandra Palace has its own British Rail Station, fittingly called Alexandra Palace Station. It is located at the Wood Green entrance to the Park. A regular train service runs direct from Moorgate (weekdays only) or from Kings Cross, changing at Finsbury Park.

BY BUS

Take the W3 bus from outside the station to the main Palm Court entrance. Some shows offer a free shuttle bus service from both Wood Green and Alexandra Palace stations check on the page of your event to find out more.