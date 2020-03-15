Menu
    Offer The Mousetrap Tickets at the St Martins Theatre, London

    The Mousetrap

    A West End staple for 70 years, The Mousetrap is the longest consistently running play in British theatre history.

    1029 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Children under the age of 5 will not be admitted. All children must have their own ticket and those 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
    Running time
    2hr 20min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    6 July 2021 - 28 January 2023
    Content
    Recommended for ages 7 and above.
    Special notice

    IMPORTANT: What you will need to bring with you to the theatre

    For the comfort and reassurance of all our guests we ask that while in the theatre you wear a face covering at all times, as mandated by the government. This applies to all customers and staff over 11, unless eating or drinking, or if you are exempt.

    The Mousetrap Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (1029 customer reviews)

    Sanne Verswijvel

    15 March 20

    A good play in a cosy venue.

    Mrs dawn

    13 March 20

    Great show in an atmospheric theatre. Seats were comfy, if a bit cramped. We had a great view of the stage as only 5 rows from stage.

    Offer The Mousetrap Ticket Offer Details

    SEE IT IN STYLE - EXCLUSIVE PRICES AVAILABLE Valid all Tuesday - Thursday and selected Sunday performances 12 April - 16 June 2022. Book by 24 April 2022.

    Next Available Performances of The Mousetrap

    TODAY is 21st April 2022

    April 2022 May 2022 June 2022 July 2022 August 2022 September 2022 October 2022 November 2022 December 2022 January 2023

    The Mousetrap news

    589 more arts organisations receive financial aid from Culture Recovery Fund 20/10/2020, 12.30pm
    The Mousetrap makes difficult decision to postpone re-opening 29/9/2020, 6pm
    Theatre is back: Tickets you can book now! 20/9/2020, 10.30am
    The Mousetrap announces two casts for West End re-opening 17/9/2020, 2pm

