Meet The Mousetrap suspects

Welcome to Monkswell Manor, where a snowstorm has trapped seven strangers — and one of them is a killer. Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap isn’t just the world’s longest-running play — it’s also a brilliantly tangled web of secrets, lies, and red herrings. With over 28,000 performances since its West End debut in 1952, this murder mystery classic has become a London theatre legend, even picking up the Laurence Olivier Award for Special Recognition in 2022. But who are the shadowy characters hiding behind their polished facades? Let’s meet the suspects…

Mollie Ralston

The warm and welcoming owner of Monkswell Manor, Mollie has a genteel charm and a calming presence — the perfect host. But behind her gracious smile lies a quiet nervousness, and a reluctance to share details about her past. Could her kindness be a cover for something more sinister? With all eyes on the guests, is it possible the killer is the one pouring the tea?

Giles Ralston

Mollie’s husband and co-proprietor of the manor, Giles is protective, proud, and a little quick to point fingers. His aloofness can be chalked up to the stress of hosting under extreme weather… or it might be something darker. A man with a strong sense of privacy and the occasional flare of jealousy, Giles has a temper that could boil over at the worst possible time.

Christopher Wren

An exuberant, jittery young man with a love for architecture and a flair for the eccentric, Christopher Wren is immediately memorable — and that’s exactly how he likes it. But his erratic behaviour and sudden outbursts make the other guests uneasy. He’s either harmlessly odd… or hiding something too big for even him to control.

Mrs. Boyle

Opinionated, entitled, and unashamedly vocal about her dissatisfaction with everything from the furniture to the food, Mrs. Boyle has a talent for alienating everyone in the room. Her air of superiority hints at a long history of judgement and secrets. She’s the kind of person who makes enemies easily — but could she also be capable of murder?

Major Metcalf

With his military bearing and calm, methodical way of speaking, Major Metcalf appears to be a figure of order amidst the chaos. But when it comes to the past, he’s suspiciously vague. Is he simply a stiff-upper-lip type with nothing to hide, or is he blending in just a little too well?

Miss Casewell

Mysterious, stylish, and emotionally guarded, Miss Casewell has an unsettling air of detachment. Her cryptic remarks and unnerving calm suggest a traumatic history that still casts a long shadow. She’s returned to England after years abroad — but why now? And why here?

Mr. Paravicini

He appears out of the snow with a dramatic flair, claiming his car overturned in the storm. Paravicini is flamboyant, theatrical, and utterly unreadable. His stories don’t quite add up, his accent seems oddly changeable, and no one knows why he really came to Monkswell Manor. Is he a harmless eccentric… or something much more dangerous?

Detective Sergeant Trotter

Skiing in through the blizzard to warn of a potential murder and investigate a recent crime, Sergeant Trotter is all business. Methodical, thorough, and determined to get to the bottom of things, he wastes no time in interrogating the manor’s guests. But with so many stories not lining up and tensions rising by the hour, he’ll need every ounce of intuition to catch the killer before they strike again.

So, who did it?

Over 70 years since its premiere, The Mousetrap continues to enthral audiences night after night with its perfectly plotted twists, eccentric suspects, and that famously shocking final reveal. Whether you're a seasoned sleuth or a first-time theatre-goer, one thing’s for certain: nothing is quite what it seems at Monkswell Manor.

And remember — once you know the ending… shhh! Keep the secret.