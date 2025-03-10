Meet the cast of The Mousetrap

Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap continues its unparalleled run at London's St. Martin's Theatre, captivating audiences with its intricate plot and rich history. Since its West End debut on November 25, 1952, the play has achieved remarkable milestones, including over 29,000 performances and more than 10 million tickets sold. In 1974, the production seamlessly transferred from the Ambassadors Theatre to St. Martin's Theatre without missing a single performance, showcasing the dedication of its team. To date, The Mousetrap has featured no fewer than 297 actors and actresses. Notably, David Raven holds the Guinness World Record as the 'Most Durable Actor' for his 4,575 performances as Major Metcalf, and the late Nancy Seabrooke set a record with her 15-year tenure as an understudy.

Under the direction of Philip Franks, who joined the production as director in May 2024, this enigmatic ensemble cast continues to uphold the legacy of The Mousetrap, ensuring its place as a cornerstone of West End theatre. The current cast brings fresh energy and talent to this timeless classic:

Who plays Mollie Ralston in The Mousetrap?

Lara Lemon takes on the role of Mollie Ralston. No stranger to an Agatha Christie thriller, Lemon was most recently seen in Witness for the Prosecution, where she delivered not just one, but two standout performances, taking on the roles of Greta and Clegg. Lemon's nuanced portrayal of Mollie adds depth to the character, drawing viewers into the suspenseful world of Monkswell Manor.

Who plays Giles Ralston in The Mousetrap?

Harry Bradley brings a dynamic energy to the stage in his performance as Giles Ralston. Audiences may recognize him from another long-running hit - The Play That Goes Wrong - where his comedic timing and versatility were on full display. Bradley's interpretation of Giles balances charm and tension, contributing significantly to the play's intricate narrative.

Who plays Christopher Wren in The Mousetrap?

Richard Leeming leaps into the shoes of the enigmatic and eccentric Christopher Wren. Recently seen in Regent Park Open Air Theatre’s production of Romeo & Juliet and The Haunting at New Vic, Leeming captures Wren's eccentricities and mystery, keeping audiences guessing about his true intentions.

Who plays Mrs. Boyle in The Mousetrap?

Rekha John-Cheriyan delivers a commanding performance as the stern and critical Mrs. Boyle. Her recent role in the national and international tour of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel showcased her ability to embody complex characters, and she brings the same depth to her portrayal of Mrs. Boyle, adding layers to the play's suspense.

Who plays Major Metcalf in The Mousetrap?

Owen Oakeshott takes on the role of Major Metcalf, infusing the character with authenticity and gravitas. Another Witness for the Prosecution alumni, Oakeshott demonstrated his unparalleled range in the courtroom thriller. Oakeshott's Major Metcalf is both reassuring and enigmatic, contributing to the play's intricate web of suspicion.