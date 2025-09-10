The Lady From The Sea London tickets

Oscar winner, Alicia Vikander, makes her UK stage debut in Henrik Ibsen’s The Lady from the Sea. Joined by Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead), this sharply contemporary story of emotional exile and romantic reckoning plays at the Bridge Theatre for a strictly limited run. Book your official tickets today.

About The Lady From The Sea

Ellida lives with her husband and stepdaughters in a remote coastal town, where the sea seems to echo with the life she left behind. Once bound by a passionate promise to a mysterious sailor, she now finds herself stifled by domestic routine. When the man from her past returns, Ellida must confront the pull between the freedom of desire and the safety of the life she chose.

Simon Stone’s adaptation brings Ibsen’s psychological drama into the present, exposing the quiet devastations of compromise and the seductive danger of unfinished stories.

It’s worth the applause!

Alicia Vikander received an Oscar, Screen Actors Guild Award, and the Critics' Choice Movie Award for her portrayal of Gerda Wegener in The Danish Girl.

Andrew Lincoln was the lead The Walking Dead, TV Guide’s #8 ranked sci-fi show of all time. The flagship program received a Golden Globe and the Writers Guild of America Award. It has an average Rotten Tomatoes score of 80% across its 177 episodes.

Simon Stone is the recipient of an Olivier Award, Drama Desk Award and Obie Award for Yerma. He also received a BAFTA nomination for The Dig.

The Lady From The Sea cast

Ellida - Alicia Vikander

- Alicia Vikander Doctor Edvard Wangel - Andrew Lincoln

The Lady From The Sea creatives