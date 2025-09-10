Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Lady From the Sea Tickets at the Bridge Theatre, London

    The Lady From the Sea

    Alicia Vikander and Andrew Lincoln star in Simon Stone's adaptation

    Important information

    Child policy
    No one under the age of 5 is permitted within the auditorium.
    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    10 September - 8 November 2025
    Access
    Captioned Performance - Friday 10 October, 19:30. Audio-Described Performance & Touch Tour - Saturday 25 October, 14:30

    Next Available Performances of The Lady From the Sea

    TODAY is 3rd June 2025

    September 2025 October 2025 November 2025

    Tags:

    PlayClassics TicketsDrama TicketsStars on Stage TicketsLimited Run TicketsOff West End Theatre

    We use cookies