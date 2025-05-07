Alicia Vikander and Andrew Lincoln to star in The Lady from the Sea May 7, 2025 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Oscar winner Alicia Vikander and The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln will star in The Lady from the Sea, a gripping new adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s rarely performed classic. Reimagined and directed by Simon Stone, the modern master of emotional excavation, the play opens at the Bridge Theatre on 18 September 2025 and runs for a strictly limited 9-week season. With previews beginning 10 September, Stone’s Lady from the Sea promises a raw, emotionally-charged exploration of love, freedom, and the ghosts that never quite stay buried. Vikander, making her UK stage debut as Ellida, plays a woman haunted by a past passion and trapped in a quiet coastal life with her husband Edward, played by Lincoln. When a figure from her past resurfaces (no, not a walker this time), Ellida must choose between stability and the wild pull of something lost - but not dead.

“Simon’s vision is electric,” Vikander says. “Ibsen was one of the first playwrights I ever read, and this play spoke to me deeply. It felt right that this would be my theatre debut.”

Lincoln is stepping back into the theatrical spotlight after his acclaimed performance in A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic. “Yerma blew me away,” he said. “Simon’s work reignited something in me. Being back on stage with Alicia and under his direction? Unmissable.”

Stone - known for gut-punch adaptations like Yerma and Phaedra - makes his Bridge Theatre debut with this production. “This play is about choice, about what we bury, and what comes crawling back to life,” he says. “Alicia was born to play Ellida. And Andrew… there’s something about watching him crack open emotional truth that’s just spellbinding.”

As the Bridge Theatre prepares to stage this moody tale of memory and longing, audiences can expect more than just high drama - they can expect an emotional resurrection.

The Lady From The Sea plays at the Bridge Theatre from 10 September - 8 November 2025. Tickets available shortly.