We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

Getting to the Bridge Theatre

Tube: The nearest tube or rail station is London Bridge (Northern and Jubilee lines) which is a 10 minute walk to the theatre. Take the exit for City Hall and walk down Tooley Street. You can also travel to Tower Hill (Circle and District lines), a 15 minute walk over the river via Tower Bridge.

Car: If arriving by car or taxi, you can find up to date information on roadworks and closures on the TfL website. The Bridge Theatre is located just within the boundaries of the congestion charge zone. Nearest parking is here and drop offs can be made on Potters Fields where there is level access to the entrance of the theatre. A map of the local area with disabled bays can be found on the Southwark Council Website.

Bicycle:Tooley Street has a number of bicycle racks and two Santander Cycle docking stations.

Bus: Bus routes RV1, 47, 343 and 381 stop on Tooley Street and bus routes 42, 78 and 188 stop on Druid Street. Both stops are 5 minutes walk to the theatre.

Boat: London Bridge City Pier is an 8 minute walk to the theatre. Thames Clippers runs regular ferries to the pier.