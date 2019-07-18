West End The Glass Menagerie tickets are available now!

Second Half Productions are presenting Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie. The classic play is set to star six-time Academy Award-nominated actress Amy Adams, who will make her West End debut in the role of Amanda Wingfield. The new production will be directed by Jeremy Herrin (Wolf Hall Trilogy) and will preview at the West End’s Duke of Yorks Theatre from 23 May 2022. Tickets for The Glass Menagerie London will be on sale soon!

What is The Glass Menagerie about?

Amanda Wingfield is left devastated by her husband’s abandonment, but her focus remains steadfast on securing a good life for her and her two children, Tom and Laura. However, her ideals clash with the dreams and ambitions of her children.

Amanda’s determination leaves Tom feeling trapped by his life in St Louis, whilst Laura is crippled under the pressure of securing their future. Looking past the fragile self-esteem of her daughter and the strain it is having on their relationship, Amanda continues her search for a suitor for Laura. The line between dignity and desperation becomes increasingly blurred. The talented cast and creative team come together to bring the work of Tennessee Williams to life!

London The Glass Menagerie Amy Adams stars

The West End’s The Glass Menagerie production will star two-time Golden Globe-winning actress Amy Adams as Amanda Wingfield. Adams’ current credits include starring in the film adaptation of the award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. She is also in production on Disenchanted – the sequel to the hit Disney film Enchanted (2007). Amy Adams’ other film credits include American Hustle, Junebug, Night at the Museum 2, Catch Me If You Can and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Tony Award-nominee Paul Hilton (The Inheritance) and Tom Glynn Carney (The Ferryman, Dunkirk) will both play the role of Amanda’s son Tom at different stages of the characters life. The cast will also be joined by Lizzie Annis (Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin) as Laura and Victor Alli (Death on the Nile) as The Gentleman Caller.

West End The Glass Menagerie creative team

The debut production from Second Half Productions will be directed by Jeremy Herrin. Herrin is recently finished directing the final instalment of Hilary Mantel’s Wolf Hall Trilogy; The Mirror and the Light. The show ran at the West End’s Gielgud Theatre from 23 September 2021 to 23 January 2022. Herrin has directed a number of award-winning hits that transferred to both the West End and Broadway.

His works include James Graham’s This House (National Theatre and West End), Wolf Hall and Bring Up The Bodies (RSC, West End and Broadway), and Duncan Macmillan’s People, Places and Things (National Theatre, West End and New York).

The Glass Menagerie is designed by Vicki Mortimer and has lighting design by** Paule Constable**, with video design by** Ash J Woodward**.

Tickets for The Glass Menagerie London are selling fast!

You’ll have to book fast if you want to secure your London The Glass Menagerie tickets as they are bound to sell out! The production will run for just 14 weeks at London’s Duke of Yorks Theatre. Do not miss your chance to see Amy Adams under the direction of the brilliant Jeremy Herrin. Be quick and book now whilst availability lasts!