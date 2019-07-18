Menu
    The Glass Menagerie

    New production of The Glass Menagerie to star Amy Adams at the West End's Duke of York's Theatre

    Running time
    2hr 15min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    23 May - 27 August 2022

    MISS SJ CASWELL

    18 July 19

    A great production in a cool setting. Fabulous actors playing Tom and Amanda.

    Dimple Patel

    14 July 19

    The set was beautiful and worked well with the play theme. Characters were wonderfully portrayed. Would highly recommend.

    The Glass Menagerie news

    Radical new reimagining of Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie to run at East London’s Arcola Theatre 23/1/2019, 1.18pm

