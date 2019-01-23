Radical new reimagining of Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie to run at East London’s Arcola Theatre Jan 23, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Femi Elufowoju Jr is set to direct a new radical interpretation of the Tennessee Williams play, The Glass Menagerie, which will premiere at the Watford Palace Theatre in May before transferring to the Arcola Theatre in Hackney, East London. This Off-West End production may just be the surprise hit of the summer.

Returning Arcola Theatre collaborator Femi Elufowoju Jr gets behind the director's helm once more, this time for The Glass Menagerie

When will the 'remake' of The Glass Menagerie run?

The new Off-West End production of The Glass Menagerie is set to premiere at the Watford Palace Theatre on 2 May 2019 where it will enjoy a brief run before transferring on 23 May 2019 to Hackney’s Arcola Theatre, where it is expected to run until 13 July 2019.

What is The Glass Menagerie play about?

Tennessee Williams’ play, The Glass Menagerie, is widely considered to be one of the greatest plays written in the last century. It takes place during The Great Depression when an oppressed daughter struggles to reconcile with her own identity. The new arrival follows the previously announced transfer of Little Miss Sunshine, which closes at the Arcola Theatre on 11 May 2019.

Who is Femi Elufowoju Jr?

Hammersmith-born director Femi Elufowoju Jr is most recently known for directing the Arcola Theatre production of The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives, which was shortlisted for the 2018 Best Director Award at the Off-West End Awards last year. Following in the footsteps of Alton Kumalo’s Temba Theatre Company, Elufowoju became the second theatre director of African descent in history to establish a UK touring company.

Elufowoju Jr's work has been staged at such venues as the Theatre Royal, Stratford East, Soho Theatre, Royal Court Theatre, Royal National Theatre, among many others, and he has worked with such renowned directors as Jude Kelly, Nicholas Hytner, Sir Richard Eyre, Yvonne Brewster, Annabel Arden, Annie Castledine, and John Retallack.

Upon being asked about the upcoming reimagining of The Glass Menagerie, Elufowoju Jr proclaimed that the play remained pertinent to our times as it explores the human condition when it is placed under economic stress and in an impoverished environment. The director also made it a point to say that he often pursues work that speaks volumes to a widely diverse audience and that The Glass Menagerie certainly fits the bill. Additionally, Elufowoju Jr admitted that he simply can't wait to unravel the pages of this Tennessee Williams text and create a play that would resonate with theatregoers from all walks of life, be it different religions, races, or classes.

Femi Elufowoju Jr’s prior theatre credits include directing the UK premiere of Pearl Cleage’s Blues for an Alabama Sky and Bonnie Greer’s The Hotel Cerise.

