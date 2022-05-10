First look: The Glass Menagerie rehearsal images released May 10, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali A new production of Tennessee Williams’ classic play is set to star Amy Adams who will be making her West End debut. Jeremy Herrin will be directing the new staging at London’s Duke of York’s Theatre. Tickets for The Glass Menagerie are selling fast ahead of opening later this month on 23 May 2022. Check out the star cast in these first look rehearsal images.

The Glass Menagerie London cast

Starring in London’s The Glass Menagerie new production is six-time Academy Award-nominated actress Amy Adams in the role of Amanda Wingfield. Adams recently starred in the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen. She has also been filming the sequel to the hit Disney film Enchanted (2007), Disenchanted. Starring alongside Adams is Tony Award-nominee Paul Hilton (The Inheritance) and Tom Glynn Carney (The Ferryman, Dunkirk) will both play the role of Amanda’s son Tom across different stages of the character's life. The cast will also feature Lizzie Annis (Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin) as Laura and Victor Alli (Death on the Nile) as The Gentleman Caller.

The Glass Menagerie creative team

The West End’s The Glass Menagerie will be directed by Jeremy Herrin (Wolf Hall, Bring Up The Bodies, The Mirror and the Light). The production is designed by Vicki Mortimer and has lighting design by Paule Constable and video design by Ash J Woodward.

What is The Glass Menagerie about?

When Amanda Wingfield is abandoned by her husband she wades through her devastation and throws herself headfirst into securing a good life for her and her two children, Tom and Laura. However, her ideals clash with the dreams and ambitions of her children.

Amanda’s son Tom feels trapped by his mother’s determination, whereas her daughter, Laura, is buckling under the pressure to secure their future. Overlooking her daughter’s fragile self-esteem, and the strain it is having on their relationship, Amanda continues to search for a suitor for Laura. The line between dignity and desperation becomes increasingly blurred.

