The Duchess London tickets

Jodie Whittaker returns to the stage for the first time in over a decade in this blistering adaptation of The Duchess of Malfi. Playing at the Trafalgar Theatre for 11 weeks only, don’t miss your chance to see this critically acclaimed play. Book your tickets today!

What is The Duchess about?

Recently widowed and in search for a new lease of life, the Duchess (Whittaker) defies her family’s wishes by remarrying beneath her class. However, when her brothers, driven by insurmountable greed and rage, discover her second marriage they unleash a series of cruel and devastating punishments against her that repress her power. But will their vicious atrocities come back to haunt them?

Vivid, complex, and captivating. This contemporary production explores the depths of the patriarchy against female resistance.

Facts and critical acclaim

The play has been hailed a ‘towering adaptation’ by The Stage, and ‘A bloody revenge tragedy made marvellously modern’ by The Telegraph.

In 2017 Jodie Whittaker made history by becoming the first woman to play The Doctor in Doctor Who. Whittaker first rose to prominence in her film debut, Venus for which she received Independent Film Award and Satellite Award nominations and has received critical acclaim for her performances in Broadchurch and Black Mirror.

Director, Zinnie Harris won Best Director and Best Play at the Critics Award for Theatre in Scotland and is the recipient of five Fringe First Awards. She is also the winner of the Berwin Lee Playwriting Award and Amnesty International Freedom of Expression Award.

The Duchess Cast

The Duchess - Jodie Whittaker

Further casting to be announced.

The Duchess Creatives

Director - Zinnie Harris

Further creatives to be announced.