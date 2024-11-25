What's closing in London theatres this month? (December 2024)

As 2024 comes to a close, so do some of London’s finest productions. From Jodie Whittaker’s riveting The Duchess (of Malfi) to the hilarity and heartbreak of Waiting for Godot, and the musical magic of The Choir of Man, these shows have each left their mark on the London theatre scene. Whether you’re in the mood for drama, existential musings, or a rousing singalong, now’s the time to grab your tickets and bid farewell to these unforgettable performances.

Much like the last pages of a calendar flipping by, these final curtain calls are bittersweet—saying goodbye to incredible performances but looking forward to what’s coming in the new year. If you’re keen to end 2024 with a bang, (and don’t want to wait in the cold for hours to see some bottle rockets over Big Ben), now’s your last chance to catch these unforgettable shows before they disappear from the London stage (and just in time for your New Year’s resolution: “see more theatre”).

The Duchess (of Malfi) | 20 December

Following a ten year hiatus from the West End stage, Jodie Whittaker stars in this dark and thrilling adaptation of The Duchess (of Malfi). One of the standout productions of 2024, the play, housed at the Trafalgar Theatre, has brought new life to John Webster’s Jacobean tragedy, with Whittaker’s powerhouse performance earning widespread praise. Known for her trailblazing turn in Doctor Who and her heartbreaking performance in Broadchurch, Whittaker has shown remarkable range as the Duchess, capturing her strength, defiance, and ultimate vulnerability in the face of tragedy.

Critics at The Guardian called her portrayal “breathtakingly raw,” while The Independent noted the production’s “hauntingly modern take on classic revenge.” If you haven’t seen it yet, this is a must-see show that will leave a lasting impression before its reign ends on 20th December.

Waiting for Godot | 21 December

In a pairing that has proven to be theatrical magic, Ben Whishaw (Paddington) and Lucian Msamati (Game of Thrones) bring Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot to poignant, hilarious, and heartbreaking life at Theatre Royal Haymarket. Whishaw and Msamati’s chemistry on stage as the patient pair, Vladimir and Estragon, has been celebrated as “a masterclass in tragicomedy” by The Times, while The Telegraph praised their ability to “capture the profound absurdity and delicate humanity of Beckett’s masterpiece.”

Under the direction of award winning creative James Macdonald (The Father), this production brings fresh nuances to the timeless story of hope, despair, and existential musings. Aptly one of the most anticipated shows of the year, Waiting for Godot has attracted audiences night after night, but it’s set to close on 21 December —don’t miss the chance to see these exceptional actors in action live on stage.