    What's closing in London theatres this month? (December 2024)

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    As 2024 comes to a close, so do some of London’s finest productions. From Jodie Whittaker’s riveting The Duchess (of Malfi) to the hilarity and heartbreak of Waiting for Godot, and the musical magic of The Choir of Man, these shows have each left their mark on the London theatre scene. Whether you’re in the mood for drama, existential musings, or a rousing singalong, now’s the time to grab your tickets and bid farewell to these unforgettable performances. 

    Much like the last pages of a calendar flipping by, these final curtain calls are bittersweet—saying goodbye to incredible performances but looking forward to what’s coming in the new year. If you’re keen to end 2024 with a bang, (and don’t want to wait in the cold for hours to see some bottle rockets over Big Ben), now’s your last chance to catch these unforgettable shows before they disappear from the London stage (and just in time for your New Year’s resolution: “see more theatre”).

    The Duchess (of Malfi) | 20 December 

    Following a ten year hiatus from the West End stage, Jodie Whittaker stars in this dark and thrilling adaptation of The Duchess (of Malfi). One of the standout productions of 2024, the play, housed at the Trafalgar Theatre, has brought new life to John Webster’s Jacobean tragedy, with Whittaker’s powerhouse performance earning widespread praise. Known for her trailblazing turn in Doctor Who and her heartbreaking performance in Broadchurch, Whittaker has shown remarkable range as the Duchess, capturing her strength, defiance, and ultimate vulnerability in the face of tragedy. 

    Critics at The Guardian called her portrayal “breathtakingly raw,” while The Independent noted the production’s “hauntingly modern take on classic revenge.” If you haven’t seen it yet, this is a must-see show that will leave a lasting impression before its reign ends on 20th December.

    Waiting for Godot | 21 December

    In a pairing that has proven to be theatrical magic, Ben Whishaw (Paddington) and Lucian Msamati (Game of Thrones) bring Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot to poignant, hilarious, and heartbreaking life at Theatre Royal Haymarket. Whishaw and Msamati’s chemistry on stage as the patient pair, Vladimir and Estragon, has been celebrated as “a masterclass in tragicomedy” by The Times, while The Telegraph praised their ability to “capture the profound absurdity and delicate humanity of Beckett’s masterpiece.” 

    Under the direction of award winning creative James Macdonald (The Father), this production brings fresh nuances to the timeless story of hope, despair, and existential musings. Aptly one of the most anticipated shows of the year, Waiting for Godot has attracted audiences night after night, but it’s set to close on 21 December —don’t miss the chance to see these exceptional actors in action live on stage.

    The Choir of Man | 31 December 

    The Choir of Man is calling last orders at the Arts Theatre on 31st December. But don’t drown your sorrows just yet, the show will be relocating to a new establishment in the new year. Cheers!

    This high-spirited musical has been a favorite for audiences looking for an uplifting night out, filled with pub classics, impressive choreography, and a pint or two. Set in a pub, The Choir of Man brings together a cast of talented singers and musicians who belt out crowd-pleasing hits from every genre, from rock to folk to pop. Critics and audiences alike have lauded the show for its infectious energy, with Time Out calling it “a joyful, heartwarming spectacle that feels like a singalong with old friends.” After a short break, the show is slated to return to the West End next year—so while it may be leaving for now, The Choir of Man will soon be back to lift spirits and keep the party going.

    Also closing in London Theatres this month

    The Elixir of Love closes at the London Coliseum on 5 December 2024

    The Forsyte Saga - Part 1: Irene closes at Park Theatre on 7 December 2024

    The Forsyte Saga - Part 2: Fleur closes at Park Theatre on 7 December 2024

    Macbeth closes at Harold Pinter Theatre on 14 December 2024

    The Unseen closes at Riverside Studios on 14 December 2024

    West End Musical Christmas closes at the Lyric Theatre on 16 December 2024

    Expendable closes at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court Theatre on 21 December 2024

    The Purists closes at the Kiln Theatre on 21 December 2024 

    The Liar, The Bitch and The Wardrobe (A Very Adult Panto) closes at The Turbine Theatre on 22 December 2024

    Christmas with Anton Du Beke closes at His Majesty’s Theatre on 22 December 2024

    1984: A Unique Theatre Experience closes at Hackney Town Hall on 22 December 2024   

    Father Christmas Needs a Wee! closes at the Arts Theatre on 23 December 2024     

    Circa’s Duck Pond closes at Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre on 30 December 2024

    A Christmas Carol(ish) closes at @sohoplace on 31 December 2024 

    What's opening in London theatres this month? (December 2024)

    10 Great Facts about The Great Gatsby

