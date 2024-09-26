What’s opening in London theatres this month? (October 2024)

It’s not just bottles of pumpkin spice syrup and pop up christmas shops that are opening this month, as a whole host of brand-new shows are falling into our laps.

Whether you're craving fresh adaptations of beloved classics, such as Jodie Whittaker’s The Duchess (of Malfi) or Lesley Manville and Mark Strong’s Oedipus. Or you’re in the mood for a bold new production making its world premiere, like Steve Coogan’s Dr Strangelove, October's theatre openings are sure to ignite your imagination and keep you warm as the days grow cooler. Take a look at the must-see shows opening across theatreland this month.

Oedipus (4 October)

The mother of all tragedies is back. Olivier award winners Mark Strong (Kingsman: The Secret Service, Zero Dark Thirty) and Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread, Mr. Turner) star in Robert Icke’s modern retelling of Sophocles’ classic tale of fate, guilt and self-discovery.

Election night. The polls predict a landslide victory, and everything is about to change. Oedipus is a modern-day politician, he’s making up policies on the fly, content in the knowledge that no one will hold him up on his empty promises. He’s untouchable, until he isn’t.

A discussion of honesty, truth and public cover-ups, Oedipus is a public scandal in waiting. It would be a greek tragedy to miss it!

The Duchess (of Malfi) (5 October)

Jodie Whittaker returns to the stage for the first time in over a decade! The former Time Lord will be joined by Paul Ready (Motherland) and Joel Fry (Plebs) to bring Zinnie Harris’ ‘towering adaptation’ (The Stage) to life.

Just like its star, the 400 year old Jacobean text has been regenerated for a modern audience. Vivid, complex, and captivating, this contemporary production modernises the classic revenge story. With an empowered female lead, the text has been given a fresh new perspective, without losing its well-known warnings surrounding the effects of greed, envy, and power that’s made the play a historical hit.

Recently widowed and in search of a new lease of life, the Duchess (Whittaker) defies her family’s wishes by remarrying beneath her class. However, when her brothers, driven by an insatiable need for power and ‘justice’, discover her second marriage they unleash a series of cruel and devastating punishments against her that repress her power. But will their vicious atrocities come back to haunt them?

First performed privately at the Blackfriars Theatre in the early 1600s, everyone is invited to The Duchess (of Malfi)’s upcoming reign at the Trafalgar Theatre.