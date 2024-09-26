What’s opening in London theatres this month? (October 2024)
Posted on
| By Sian McBride
It’s not just bottles of pumpkin spice syrup and pop up christmas shops that are opening this month, as a whole host of brand-new shows are falling into our laps.
Whether you're craving fresh adaptations of beloved classics, such as Jodie Whittaker’s The Duchess (of Malfi) or Lesley Manville and Mark Strong’s Oedipus. Or you’re in the mood for a bold new production making its world premiere, like Steve Coogan’s Dr Strangelove, October's theatre openings are sure to ignite your imagination and keep you warm as the days grow cooler. Take a look at the must-see shows opening across theatreland this month.
Oedipus (4 October)
The mother of all tragedies is back. Olivier award winners Mark Strong (Kingsman: The Secret Service, Zero Dark Thirty) and Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread, Mr. Turner) star in Robert Icke’s modern retelling of Sophocles’ classic tale of fate, guilt and self-discovery.
Election night. The polls predict a landslide victory, and everything is about to change. Oedipus is a modern-day politician, he’s making up policies on the fly, content in the knowledge that no one will hold him up on his empty promises. He’s untouchable, until he isn’t.
A discussion of honesty, truth and public cover-ups, Oedipus is a public scandal in waiting. It would be a greek tragedy to miss it!
The Duchess (of Malfi) (5 October)
Jodie Whittaker returns to the stage for the first time in over a decade! The former Time Lord will be joined by Paul Ready (Motherland) and Joel Fry (Plebs) to bring Zinnie Harris’ ‘towering adaptation’ (The Stage) to life.
Just like its star, the 400 year old Jacobean text has been regenerated for a modern audience. Vivid, complex, and captivating, this contemporary production modernises the classic revenge story. With an empowered female lead, the text has been given a fresh new perspective, without losing its well-known warnings surrounding the effects of greed, envy, and power that’s made the play a historical hit.
Recently widowed and in search of a new lease of life, the Duchess (Whittaker) defies her family’s wishes by remarrying beneath her class. However, when her brothers, driven by an insatiable need for power and ‘justice’, discover her second marriage they unleash a series of cruel and devastating punishments against her that repress her power. But will their vicious atrocities come back to haunt them?
First performed privately at the Blackfriars Theatre in the early 1600s, everyone is invited to The Duchess (of Malfi)’s upcoming reign at the Trafalgar Theatre.
Dr Strangelove (8 October)
"Arguably the best political satire of the century" (Roger Ebert), Stanley Kubrick’s highest rated film, Dr Strangelove, will receive its highly anticipated stage debut this month.
The world premiere stars seven-time BAFTA winner Steve Coogan (I’m Alan Partridge, Philomina) as Dr Strangelove, President Merkin Muffley, Group Captain Lionel Mandrake, AND Major TJ Kong (proving once and for all that he’s more than one - much beloved - character).
The satirical black comed centres on a deranged U.S. Air Force general, Jack D. Ripper, who unilaterally orders a nuclear strike on the Soviet Union, triggering a madcap scramble to stop a nuclear apocalypse. The U.S. President and his advisors, including the eccentric Dr. Strangelove, work frantically to recall the bombers before it's too late.
Often featured in the 100 Greatest Movies of All Time and Greatest Film lists, the stage adaptation, co-adapted and directed by Armando Iannucci (The Thick of It) and Sean Foley (The Crown Jewels) is set to be just as popular.
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (10 October)
It was only a matter of time, and now it’s almost here! Following a hugely successful, sold-out run at the Southwark Playhouse, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is set to make its West End debut.
The powerful production won the Best Musical Theatre Production at the 2024 Off West End Awards. A stage adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1922 short story, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button follows the extraordinary life of its titular character, a man who is born with the appearance of an elderly person and ages in reverse. As Benjamin grows younger while the world around him ages normally, the show explores themes of love, time, and the fleeting nature of life.
Transporting the story from New Orleans to a small fishing village in Cornwell, the musical features an original score blending folk, blues, and jazz influences. The traditional, humble instruments and bare staging transforms the fantastical tale into something more poignant, human and contained, but just as heartbreaking. Pack the tissues, you’ve been warned!
The Devil Wears Prada (24 October)
With the arrival of The Devil Wears Prada, the West End is officially the most fashionable place in the world. But don’t just take our word for it, read Miranda Priestly's guest editorial on why theatreland is serving.
Following a sold-out critically acclaimed run in M̶i̶l̶a̶n N̶e̶w̶ Y̶o̶r̶k P̶a̶r̶i̶s Plymouth, the much anticipated musical will be strutting its way into the Savoy Theatre this Autumn. Starring Tony nominee and multi award-winning singer Vanessa Williams (Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives) as the formidable editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly, the stylish show follows the story of the early noughties film.
Fresh out of college, aspiring journalist Andy scores a job at the prestigious Runway magazine working for fashion’s most powerful and terrifying icon. Sacrificing her personal life to meet Miranda’s impossible demands, Andy finds herself seduced by the glamorous world she once despised. How far will she go to succeed... and will it be worth selling her soul to get what she’s always wanted?
Featuring an original score by living legend Elton John (The Lion King) and choreography by 3-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), you better gird your loins and get ready for the event of the season. That is all.
Also opening in London theatres this month
Maria Caruso’s Incarnation opens at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 2 October 2024
French Toast opens at Riverside Studios on 3 October 2024
Brace Brace opens at Jerwood Theatre at the Royal Court on 3 October 2024
Mad Gay King opens at the King’s Head Theatre on 3 October 2024
Oedipus opens at Wyndham's Theatre on 4 October 2024
What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank opens at Marylebone Theatre on 4 October 2024
Lucy Beaumont Live opens at the London Palladium on 4 October 2024
Slapstick Schërzo opens at Wilton’s Music Hall on 7 October 2024
TINK opens at Other Palace Theatre on 8 October 2024
A Raisin in the Sun opens at Lyric Hammersmith on 9 October 2024
The Turn of the Screw opens at London Coliseum on 11 October 2024
The Forsyte Saga Part 1: Irene opens at Park Theatre on 11 October 2024
Tattooer opens at Charing Cross Theatre on 14 October 2024
The Forsyte Saga Part 2: Fleur opens at Park Theatre on 14 October 2024
The War of the Worlds opens at Wilton’s Music Hall on 16 October 2024
Autumn opens at Park Theatre on 16 October 2024
The Wild Duck opens at The Coronet Theatre on 18 October 2024
The Buddha of Suburbia opens at the Barbican on 22 October 2024
Lucy Thomas Live in London opens at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 22 October 2024
How to Survive Your Mother opens at King’s Head Theatre on 23 October 2024
Rigoletto opens at London Coliseum on 30 October 2024
Little Piece of You: An Atypical Musical in Concert opens at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 31 October 2024