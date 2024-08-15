Menu
    Paul Ready completes The Duchess (of Malfi) cast

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Final casting has today been confirmed for Zinnie Harris’ acclaimed production of The Duchess (of Malfi)

    Motherland star Paul Ready, will join the previously announced Jodie Whittaker to take on the role of The Cardinal, a character infamous for his cold and calculating nature.

    Commenting on today’s announcement, Paul Ready gushed: “I am thrilled to be joining The Duchess (of Malfi) cast and to dive into the complex world of The Cardinal. This character is a master of manipulation: under his outward appearance of respectability, he hides something darker and more sinister. It will be exciting to bring this to life in a way that resonates with contemporary audiences.”

    Paul Ready completes The Duchess (of Malfi) cast

     

    Returning to the stage for the first time in over a decade, Jodie Whittaker takes on the role of a lifetime in this gripping tale of loss, lust and legacy. She leads an all-star cast, comprised of; Joel Fry (Plebs), Rory Fleck Byrne (This is Going to Hurt), Jude Owusu (The Comedy of Errors), Paul Ready (Motherland), Elizabeth Ayodele (Small Island), Hubert Burton (Noises Off), Matti Houghton (Macbeth), Hannah Visocchi (A Dolls House), Kerill Kelly (Hamlet), Greg Snowden (Jerusalem), and Amy Vicary-Smith (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812). The children's cast includes Baylie Agbonlahor, Christopher Azzopardi, Céleste Fraser, Flor Gandra-Lobina, Hugh Holden, Erin Jemmotte, Isaac Vasunia and Malakai Young.

    Directed and adapted by award-winning Harris (Macbeth (an undoing)), this vivid, complex and captivating production is a “towering adaptation” (The Stage) of Webster’s thrilling drama The Duchess of Malfi and "acutely right for our times" (The Times), as it explores the depths of the patriarchy against female resistance.

    Recently widowed and in search for a new lease of life, the Duchess (Whittaker) defies her family’s wishes by remarrying beneath her class. However, when her brothers, driven by insurmountable greed and rage, discover her second marriage they unleash a series of cruel and devastating punishments against her that repress her power. But will their vicious atrocities come back to haunt them?

    Book tickets to The Duchess (of Malfi) today!

    Playing a strictly limited 11-week run at the Trafalgar Theatre from 5 October – 20 December, book your official tickets today. We’ll even help you pick the best seat.

    
    

