The Comedy About Spies London tickets
Brace yourself for mayhem and a not-so-secret mission as original Mischief Theatre members star in this hilarious spy comedy, where laughter is the only weapon. Playing at the Noel Coward Theatre from April 2025, book your official tickets now and ask questions later.
About The Comedy About Spies
An uproarious 1960’s spy escapade, bursting with bungled missions, tangled identities, and miscommunication that’s anything but covert.
When a rogue British agent pilfers plans for a top-secret weapon, CIA and KGB spies converge on London’s Piccadilly Hotel in pursuit of the elusive file. Add to the mix a clueless young couple, a hapless actor angling for the role of James Bond, and enough double agents to confuse even the sharpest operative, and you’ve got a mission that’s hilariously out of control.
Facts and critical acclaim
- Mischief Theatre are the brains behind The Play That Goes Wrong (the longest running comedy in the West End), Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Magic Goes Wrong, Groan Ups and The Comedy About a Bank Robbery.
- Mischief Theatre are the recipients of a Tony Award, Olivier Award, WhatsOnStage Award and a Drama Desk Award.
The Comedy About Spies cast
- Dave Hearn
- Adele James
- Chris Leask
- Henry Lewis
- Charlie Russell
- Henry Shields
- Greg Tannahill
- Nancy Zamit
The Comedy About Spies creatives
- Authors - Henry Lewis and Henry Shields
- Director - Matt DiCarlo
- Set Design - David Farley
- Costume Design - Deborah Andrews
- Sound Design and Composer - Jon Fiber for JollyGoodTunes