The Comedy About Spies London tickets

Brace yourself for mayhem and a not-so-secret mission as original Mischief Theatre members star in this hilarious spy comedy, where laughter is the only weapon. Playing at the Noel Coward Theatre from April 2025, book your official tickets now and ask questions later.

About The Comedy About Spies

An uproarious 1960’s spy escapade, bursting with bungled missions, tangled identities, and miscommunication that’s anything but covert.

When a rogue British agent pilfers plans for a top-secret weapon, CIA and KGB spies converge on London’s Piccadilly Hotel in pursuit of the elusive file. Add to the mix a clueless young couple, a hapless actor angling for the role of James Bond, and enough double agents to confuse even the sharpest operative, and you’ve got a mission that’s hilariously out of control.

Facts and critical acclaim

Mischief Theatre are the brains behind The Play That Goes Wrong (the longest running comedy in the West End), Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Magic Goes Wrong, Groan Ups and The Comedy About a Bank Robbery.

Mischief Theatre are the recipients of a Tony Award, Olivier Award, WhatsOnStage Award and a Drama Desk Award.

The Comedy About Spies cast

Dave Hearn

Adele James

Chris Leask

Henry Lewis

Charlie Russell

Henry Shields

Greg Tannahill

Nancy Zamit

The Comedy About Spies creatives