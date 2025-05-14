Review Roundup: What are the critics saying about The Comedy About Spies? May 14, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon The Comedy About Spies has just launched its mission at the Noel Coward Theatre in the West End—and it’s armed with slapstick, secret agents, and seriously silly plot twists. From the team behind The Play That Goes Wrong, this brand-new farce takes aim at espionage clichés with chaotic charm. But are critics laughing along, or ready to abort the mission?

What is The Comedy About Spies about?

It’s the 1960s, and international espionage has never been messier. When a rogue British agent nabs plans for a top-secret weapon, spies from the CIA and KGB descend on London’s Piccadilly Hotel to recover the file. Throw in a clueless couple, a hopeless actor dreaming of Bond stardom, and enough mistaken identities to blow the whole operation—this mission is hilariously off the rails.

Expect fast-paced physical comedy and a whole lot of mayhem. But does this top-secret comedy deliver the laughs, or is it all cloak and no daggerr?

What are the critics saying about The Comedy About Spies?

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘ Possibly Mischief’s best work yet. ’ – Theatre Weekly

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘A head-spinning winner, spy spoof hits comedy gold.’ – Daily Mail

⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘ Rapid fire gags in a delightfully silly show ’ – The Guardian

⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘Situated somewhere between Operation Mincemeat and Fawlty Towers, the tirelessly farcical evening delights in daftness.’ – The Telegraph

⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘ A miracle of comic timing and ensemble acting ’ – The Times

⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘Gloriously silly’ – Broadway Would

Book tickets to The Comedy About Spies

Playing at the Noel Coward Theatre until 5th September, be sure to find out who the cast are in our handy guide!