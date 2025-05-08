Meet the West End Cast of The Comedy About Spies

The Comedy About Spies Cast

Dave Hearn is back in action as part of the Mischief original lineup. Known for his impeccable comic timing in The Play That Goes Wrong and Magic Goes Wrong, Hearn’s back with another mission of mayhem. He plays the role of Lance Buchanan.

Chris Leask brings his physical comedy skills to the espionage table. A Mischief regular, you’ll recognise him from Peter Pan Goes Wrong and Groan Ups. He plays Sergei Ivanov.

Henry Lewis, one of Mischief’s founding members, also stars as Douglas Woodbead. As both co-writer and performer, he’s been behind some of the funniest moments in the company’s history, from The Play That Goes Wrong to Bank Robbery.

Charlie Russell takes to the stage once more after earning acclaim in Magic Goes Wrong and Peter Pan Goes Wrong. Expect witty one-liners and perfectly executed disasters in her role as Elena Popov.

Henry Shields returns, reuniting with his fellow Mischief founders. As co-writer and performer, his flair for calamity has made him a West End favourite. He plays Bernard Wright.

Greg Tannahill, another Mischief Theatre original, is part of the core cast, known for his brilliant performances in The Comedy About a Bank Robbery and The Play That Goes Wrong. He plays Albert Tipton.

Nancy Zamit, who’s appeared in nearly every Mischief show, brings her signature energy to this spy farce. From pirates to princes, she’s done it all—with perfect comic precision. This time she plays Janet Buchanan.

Adele James joins the team in her Mischief debut. Known for her screen work, this marks her first foray into the world of theatrical mishaps—and we can’t wait to see what she brings to the table. She plays Rosemary Wilson.

What is The Comedy About Spies about?

Set in the swinging sixties, The Comedy About Spies follows a rogue British agent who’s made off with top-secret weapon plans. As spies from the CIA and KGB descend on London’s Piccadilly Hotel, chaos breaks out. Mistaken identities, secret dossiers, and absurd disguises abound in a mission where absolutely nothing goes to plan.

Who created The Comedy About Spies?

The show is written by Henry Lewis and Henry Shields, directed by Matt DiCarlo, with scenic design by David Farley, costumes by Deborah Andrews, and sound design and music by Jon Fiber of JollyGoodTunes. It’s classic Mischief: a new plot, the same delicious disaster.

Where can I see The Comedy About Spies?

Performances are now running at the Noël Coward Theatre, so grab your trench coat (and maybe your fake moustache) and book your official tickets before this mission disappears in a puff of smoke.

More about Mischief Theatre

Mischief Theatre has become a comedy institution, with smash-hit shows including The Play That Goes Wrong, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, The Comedy About a Bank Robbery, and Magic Goes Wrong. The company has earned international acclaim, picking up a Tony Award, Olivier Award, WhatsOnStage Award, and a Drama Desk Award along the way.

