    Quiz Tickets at the Churchill Theatre, Bromley

    Quiz

    Based on a jaw-dropping scandal, James Graham's Quiz is the world's greatest quiz show!

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    6 - 11 November 2023
    QUIZ is a fictional imagination based on real events which took place in 2001 following an episode of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? It is not in any way connected with the makers of the programme or any of the individuals portrayed.

    Please be aware this production takes place at the Churchill Theatre in Bromley, this production does not take place in central London. No refunds, cancellations or exchanges will be permitted due to venue confusion.

    Customer Kerry

    17 June 18

    Highly original, hugely entertaining and powerfully thought provoking.

    Irene Peacocke

    17 June 18

    The Quiz was fantastic, from start to finish. Really great entertainment. Would definitely go to see this play again.

