Quiz "pacey and impeccably moreish" Jun 6, 2018 | By Posted on| By Lucy Beirne After a sold out run at Chichester Festival, Quiz continues at The Noel Coward Theatre until mid June.

Based on the 2003 Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Scandal – this new play by James Graham (Labour of Love, Ink, This House) puts you in the courtroom and allows you to cast your own judgement. This play is perfect for anyone who loves a good story, and especially for anyone who loves a good scandal.

In April 2003, Army Major Charles Ingram answered the million pound question correctly and walked away a millionaire. Hours later, suspicion grew in the studio thanks to several well-placed coughs, and Charles Ingram and his wife were accused of cheating their way to the top. Quiz puts the audience on the jury and allows you to make the decision, did he do it?

Graham’s writing is pacey and impeccably moreish as the damning evidence is strewn across the stage. I began the play sat safely in the jury, but the play was so encapsulating that by the end of act two I felt as if I was sat in the millionaire chair.

You can feel the Chichester Festival roots of the play, with audience participation, multi rolling and fast-paced scenes that keep the audience gripped. Quiz is completely compelling, as Gavin Spokes tugs on your heartstrings as a bumbling Army Major as the evidence is stacked up against him.

The design of the show (created by Robert Jones) sucks you into the television set of the program, whilst keeping all eyes on the audience with several members dotted on stage. For lovers of the show, there is even the chance to join in with your own ‘ask the audience’ pads. Keir Charles is excellent in the role of Chris Tarrant.

If you have ever been curious about the Charles Ingram case, if you have ever watched a film and shouted at the end ‘I knew it was him!’ or if you ever loved Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, then The Quiz is a must-see for you.

Quiz is at the Noel Coward Theatre until June 16th. Book tickets here.