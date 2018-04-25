Quiz Apr 25, 2018 | By Posted on| By Laura Franek The latest in a line of spectacular shows from James Graham (Ink and Labour of Love), Quiz has transferred from the Chichester Festival Theatre to London’s West End, playing at the Noel Coward Theatre from 31 March until 16 June 2018.

This audience-engaging play explores the real-life story of the infamous ‘coughing major’ scandal from Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? in 2001. Transforming the audience into judge, jury, spectator and participator, Graham invites us to question the modern age of trial by media, as the case is played out for us; first half, the prosecution, and second half, the defence.

Directed by Daniel Evans, the play is fast-paced, if a little skittish, in its flitting between events leading up to and including the offending episode, the courtroom, and skits and gags that visit the history of gameshow culture. There is lots of fun for the audience – a chance to compete in a pub quiz, and electronic keypads for our all-important votes. Screens surround the stage and auditorium, zooming into live feed from on stage cameras as we watch the coughing commence.

We are transported to the ITV studios with clever design by Robert Jones, music and sound by Ben and Max Ringham, and video by Tim Reid. Audience dress the sides of the stage, watching on as the actor/contestants perform much of the action in a neon-lit box, which ominously stands prison-like centre stage.

The script provides golden nuggets of knowledge that are sure to delight any pub quizzer, and some deeper talking points, that whilst not fully extrapolated in the play, you can discuss further with your audience neighbour (whom you’ve gotten to know during the course of the play!) over a pint.

