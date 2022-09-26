Visiting Churchill Theatre Churchill Theatre is located in Bromley. Opened on 19th July 1977, it came a long way to become one of the most famous live entertainment venues in southeast London. Inside the Churchill Theatre Every year, more than 150,000 people visit the theatre. It comprises a comfortable auditorium which features full air-conditioning as well as a seating capacity of 781. Among the building’s other modern facilities are its refreshment kiosks, bars, and large foyers. The theatre’s diverse programme presents a wide variety of some of the industry’s best dance, musicals, drama, one-night events, family shows, comedy, and pantomime. The top-class technical facilities at the venue also provide the support required to launch the latest productions. Some of these features are extensive facilities for the workshop, two spacious rehearsal rooms, and a massive stage. Churchill Theatre boasts its ‘Bromley Premiere’, which lets the audiences see fresh, newly produced shows before it hits the West End or embarks on a national tour. It also highlights its studio space, which can be used for multiple purposes; from staging comedies and production previews to organising weekly Creative Learning classes. The building also features a restaurant serving delicious food and drinks that make for a complete pre-show dining experience right from theatre seats. Visitors do not need to leave their comfort zone or rush for orders and miss the curtain up. There are also affordable entertainment-laden dining events at the theatre, which just cannot be missed! The Theatre’s History The London Borough of Bromley built the theatre based on the layout by its borough architect’s department. Although created following the style of European opera houses, Churchill Theatre is an excellent example of a repertory theatre. They established the venue on the side of a hill, into the central library complex which overlooked the Library Gardens and Church House Gardens. The building was also created in such a way that it looked small. To achieve this effect, the size and number of the lower levels were concealed by creating the stage below ground level. Staircases descend from the foyer to provide access to the auditorium. Inaugurated by the Prince of Wales, the theatre now runs on a contract basis, which is currently under the possession of the HQ Theatres & Hospitality. Past Productions The venue has been the stage for numerous amazing shows to date. Among the titles to shown here are: Hormonal Housewives (22nd April 2012) Go Back For Murder (3rd – 8th June 2013) To Kill A Mockingbird (21st – 26th March 2011) George’s Marvellous Medicine (1st – 5th June 2010) The Hitch Hiker’s Guide To The Galaxy (28th – 30th June 2012) Whipping It Up (12th – 17th November 2007) Spider’s Web (2nd – 7th November 2009) Sleeping Beauty (4th December 2009 – 17th January 2010) Bad Blood (2003) Why Me? (22nd July – 5th August 2000) An Inspector Calls (25th – 30th October 1999) The Lion In Winter (25th January – 12th February 1994) The Crucible (18th – 26th September 1998) Switchback (22nd February – 9th March 1996) The Memory Of Water (1998) Read more