My Neighbour Totoro at London's Barbican tickets available 18 May!

You will not want to miss the world premiere of this incredible new play. Based on the award-winning cult classic Studio Ghibli film My Neighbor Totoro, this moving new musical comes to London’s Barbican for a limited 15-week run. You’ll want to book tickets to this incredible new show before they’re spirited away, so be sure you sign up to be notified when My Neighbour Totoro tickets are on sale with London Theatre Direct.

My Neighbour Totoro on stage

This magical coming-of-age story has captured the hearts of film watchers for decades and now comes to life on the stage in a highly anticipated world premiere. The show celebrates and discovers the magic of the fantasy world of childhood and the extraordinary power of imagination to change our lives. My Neighbour Totoro tells the story of sisters Satsuki and Mei and one remarkable summer in their lives. Their mother is recuperating from an illness at a rural convalescent hospital so their father decides to move the family to the countryside so they can be closers to her.

The girls enjoy exploring the beauty of their new home. Whilst exploring, Mei comes across magical creatures and also crossed paths with the ancient protector of the forest she calls Totoro. Satsuki is slow to believe her little sister but before long they are swept up together in exhilarating new adventures. With their new neighbours, they are taken on a journey to a long-lost realm of spirits, sprites and natural wonders.

Who is involved in the My Neighbour Totoro stage adaptation?

This groundbreaking new adaptation comes from the RSC, which brought you Matilda the Musical with the film’s original composer Joe Hisaishi. The show is written by playwright Tom Morton-Smith (Oppenheimer) and directed by two time Olivier Award winner Phelim McDermott (Akhnaten, Shock Headed Peter, The Addams Family).

Production design comes from Tom Pye with costume design by Kimie Nakano and lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun. This ground-breaking new production will feature puppetry from Basil Twist and, in addition to music from Joe Hisaishi’s iconic original score, there will be a new orchestration by Will Stuart. The music will be performed live with sound design coming from Tony Gayle.

Casting for My Neighbour Totoro at London’s Barbican Theatre will be announced in due course.

Tickets for My Neighbour Totoro play in London

Tickets for this stunning new adaptation are expected to be in extremely high demand. Book tickets for My Neighbour Totoro now whilst availability lasts and be among the first to experience this touching story on the stage.