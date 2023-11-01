What’s opening in London theatres this month? (November 2023) Nov 1, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas In November, London's West End comes to life with the perfect sprinkle of magic. With the festive season around the corner and fireworks filling the night sky, we welcome flying snowmen, tales of redemption, and anything to keep our tummies warm! We all know that November is one of the cosiest months of the year, so grab your favourite mug, fill it with hot chocolate (extra marshmallows, please), and take a look at our list of shows opening in London in November. While you’re at it, give yourself an early gift by looking at our list of Christmas shows!

My Neighbour Totoro (21 November)

Two young sisters, Satsuki and Mei, embark on a new chapter of their lives to be closer to their ill mother. As they venture into their new countryside surroundings, the siblings stumble upon a magical forest teeming with extraordinary creatures, among them an ancient forest protector known as Totoro.

Their journey is one of friendship, bravery, and boundless imagination in the critically acclaimed, heartwarming stage adaptation of Studio Ghibli's beloved animated masterpiece, My Neighbour Totoro.

A Christmas Carol (11 November)

The holiday season just wouldn't feel complete without the iconic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his encounters with the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. In this classic Charles Dickens story, we follow the initially miserly Scrooge on a profound and transformative journey. On Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, who has been condemned to wander the earth in chains as punishment for his greed and selfishness. Marley warns Scrooge that he will suffer a similar fate unless he changes his ways and shows compassion to others. But as he is guided through time and self-reflection, can Scrooge discover the true essence of Christmas?

A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story (24 November)

A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story takes the classic Dickens tale and emphasises its eerie and supernatural elements. In this reimagined production, audiences will witness Scrooge's encounters with spectral apparitions, each one bringing haunting revelations about his past, present, and potential future. The adaptation creates a chilling and atmospheric experience that delves into the darker aspects of the original story, promising a spine-tingling journey through the world of Charles Dickens's beloved characters.

The Snowman

A story loved by British children for generations past and generations to come. On Christmas Eve, a young boy builds a snowman that magically comes to life, and together, they embark on a journey to the North Pole to meet Father Christmas. The unforgettable song Walking in the Air accompanies their adventure in this heartwarming story that shows the excitement of a young boy and his snowman friend as they embody the holiday spirit!

Elf The Musical

Spread the holiday cheer for all to hear with Elf The Musical this November! The hilarious and heartwarming production brings Buddy the Elf's journey from the North Pole to New York City to the stage. Follow Buddy on an adventure of a lifetime as he discovers his true identity while also helping New Yorkers rediscover the joy of Christmas. With catchy songs, plenty of nostalgia, and a lot of laughter, Elf The Musical is the perfect gift to give this Christmas!

Also opening in London theatres in November:

A Sherlock Carol opens at Marylebone Theatre on 24 November 2023.

Aladdin opens at Hackney Empire on 18 November 2023.

Babies opens at Lyric Theatre on 10 November 2023.

Billie The Kid opens at Vaudeville Theatre on 13 November 2023.

Ghosts opens at Sam Wanamaker Playhouse on 10 November 2023.

La Clique opens at Spiegeltent at Leicester Square on 8 November 2023.

Mandy Patinkin Live in Concert opens at Lyric Theatre on 7 November 2023.

Pacific Overtures opens at Menier Chocolate Factory on 25 November 2023.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong opens at Lyric Theatre on 23 November 2023.

Peppa Pig's Fun Day Out opens at Theatre Royal Haymarket on 30 November 2023.

Passing opens at Park Theatre on 1 November 2023.

Potted Panto opens at Wilton's Music Hall on 29 November 2023.

Sleeping Beauty Takes A Prick opens at Charing Cross Theatre on 24 November 2023.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow opens at Phoenix Theatre on 17 November 2023.

The Enfield Haunting opens at Ambassadors Theatre on 30 November 2023.

The Mongol Khan opens at London Coliseum on 17 November 2023.

Treason The Musical opens at Alexandra Palace Theatre on 8 November 2023.