My Neighbour Totoro review: Puppets that pull on the heartstrings

The lights dim at the Gillian Lynne Theatre and the 3D recreation of the film’s iconic opening credits - which has stood still on stage since the sold-out crowd filtered in - comes to life. The letters bounce, and picture book style insects - with the help of an army of puppeteers - scuttle over the title card. My Neighbour Totoro’s spell of pure wonder has begun.

This isn’t just a show - it’s an experience, a celebration of childhood imagination and the quiet magic of the everyday. Back for its second West End run after two critically acclaimed seasons at the Barbican, this adaptation of Studio Ghibli’s Oscar-winning classic is a breathtaking blend of puppetry, music, and nature brought to life.

The story follows young sisters Satsuki (Ami Okumura Jones) and Mei (Victoria Chen) as they move from the city to the countryside with their father, adjusting to a new life while their mother recovers in hospital. What begins as an exploration of their new home soon becomes something more extraordinary as they encounter soot sprites, mischievous forest spirits, and, of course, the giant, enigmatic Totoro. The beauty of My Neighbour Totoro is not in an overly complex narrative, but in the pure joy of childlike wonder, where nature and magic intertwine effortlessly.

Nature itself is a character in this production - trees, crafted from cloth and wood, stretch skyward, while seeds and shoots burst from the ground in dazzling displays of life and renewal. Musicians are nestled among twilight trees, offering a jubilant and whimsical soundscape throughout, and show that we - as much as we distance ourselves from it at times - are part of this delicate ecosystem. Paper butterflies flutter, cornfields grow before our eyes, and even the simplest of everyday moments become breathtakingly poetic.