    Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Tickets at the Palace Theatre, London

    Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

    Experience this spellbinding universe like never before at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in London.

    Important information

    Child policy
    Suitable for ages 10+. Babes-in-arms are not admitted into the auditorium. All patrons under the age of 15 must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian.
    Running time
    Part One: 2hr 40min (inc. 20min interval), Part Two: 2hr 35min (inc. 20min interval)
    Performance dates
    14 October 2021 - 26 March 2023
    Content
    Contains small but not continual flashing lights.
    Special notice

    Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play told in four acts (two parts). When booking your tickets through our interactive seating plan, you will automatically be booking for both parts at the same time and for the same exact seats. This represents the first time that muggle ticket buyers have the chance to select their seats from an online seating plan.

    Venue Dispatch: Please note you will be contacted by the venue 24-48 hours before the performance with instructions on how to check-in and retrieve your e-ticket

    Nimax theatres respectfully ask audience members to wear a mask, except when eating or drinking or if customers are exempt.

    Access
    To be confirmed.

