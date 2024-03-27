Egg-cellent family shows to see this Easter Mar 27, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride There’s no need to hunt for the goods as this year, as we've hatched a list of egg-cellent family shows to make your Easter holiday im-peck-able! Easter is the perfect time to hop into the spellbinding world of theatre! The West End is chock-a-block with hen-credible entertainment, so hare really is something for everyone! Whether you’re ready to crack into the latest instalment of the magical world of Harry Potter, or fancy a trip to Arendelle this spring, the West End is exactly where you need to be! Pun count: 8

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has had the West End under its spell since it made its world premiere in 2016. The eighth and final chapter in the fantastic franchise, the play takes place 19 years after the infamous Battle of Hogwarts. The multi award-winning show follows Harry's son, Albus (Ellis Rae), as he navigates the struggles of teenage life, and tries to find his purpose and personality whilst trying to escape the long shadow cast by his famous father.

The story explores themes of friendship, loyalty, and the power of choice, as Albus and his best friend, Scorpius Malfoy (Harry Acklowe), attempt to change the course of history by travelling through time - with some special appearances from some very familiar Witches and Wizards.

Magic, illusions, and stage wizardry all have central roles in this two-part production, with the groundbreaking visual effects having even the most sceptical believing in magic. The scintillating show holds the record for the most Olivier wins for a play, ever. Picking up nine awards at the 2017 ceremony, including Best New Play, Best Director, Best Set Design and Best Costume Design.

Matilda the Musical

A big slice of chocolate cake for breakfast? Why not! If you can’t get away with being a little bit naughty over the Easter break, then when can you?! Just make sure Mrs Trunchbull doesn’t catch you, or you may end up in the chokey…

Now in its twelfth year, the multi award-winning adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic book is a hit with audiences and critics alike. Winner of over 100 international awards, the West End production has picked up seven Olivier wins including Best New Musical, as well as an Evening Standard award in the same category.

Matilda Wormwood loves, in no particular order: books, equations, her friends, and getting back at all of the nasty adults who have wronged her. Helped along by telekinetic powers, and the wonderful Miss Honey, the brave bookworm embarks on a mission to transform something revolting into something rather remarkable.

Jam packed with incredible practical effects and toe-tapping songs from Tim Minchin, Matilda is the perfect sweet treat this Easter break.

Wicked

This gravity-defying show takes audiences beyond the yellow brick road, and into the heart of Oz. A prequel to the classic tale of The Wizard of Oz, this enchanting musical follows two unlikely friends, who end up teaching each other a serious life lesson or two.

Already the 11th longest running show in West End history, the ever-Popular production has been seen by more than 12 million people in London alone! Since it made its UK premiere in 2006, the bewitching show has picked up two Olivier awards and ten audience voted WhatsOnStage awards, including Best West End Show.

Elphaba, the misunderstood misfit, and Glinda, the popular blonde beauty, find themselves caught in themes of friendship, love, and the power of perception, all set to the beat of some of the most iconic modern classics in theatre. Currently starring Alexia Khadime as Elphaba and Lucy St. Louis as Glinda, Wicked will have your heart melting (without the help of water…).

Mrs Doubtfire

Bank Holidays are all about seeing the family, so why not pop in and say ‘Hello, dear!’ to everyone’s favourite hip old granny, Mrs Doubtfire!

Based on the classic 1993 film of the same name, the Scottish nanny is cooking up a storm in the West End (when she’s not setting fire to it…). A hilarious hurricane of impressions, dodgy teeth and prosthetics, this cracking comedy has been hailed 'funny, heart-warming and wildly entertaining!' by City AM and ‘a complete joy’ by The Telegraph

Following his divorce, Daniel is eager to spend more time with his kids, but the social services, and Miranda, his ex-wife, aren’t so sure. After spotting a childminder ad to look after his kids, Daniel does what anyone would do, and disguises himself as a nanny to secure the job.

As the disguised dad gets lost in his new character, he’s able to get closer to his kids than he ever was before. But how long will his charade last before he gets exposed?

Frozen

After the shock announcement that the show will close this Autumn, this will be your last chance to see the multi award-winning musical over the Easter break!

Adapted from one of the most successful animated films of all time, Frozen is the frosty phenomenon that has taken the West End by (snow)storm. Showcasing the power of sisterly love, the show picked up seven WhatsOnStage awards in 2022, including Best Direction and Best Costume Design.

Featuring twelve new songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the duo behind ‘Do You Want to Build a Snowman?’ and ‘Let it Go’, the kids will have new numbers to add to their repertoire, (not that we don’t love listening to the 2013 soundtrack. On repeat. Every day)

When Elsa loses control over her magical powers, the kingdom of Arendelle is plunged into an ice-cold winter. Embarrassed and guilt-ridden, the newly crowned queen seeks solace in isolation. However, her sister Anna is not ready to let her go and embarks on a quest to save her sister and return their kingdom back to luscious land it once was.