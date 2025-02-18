Accio tickets! Harry Potter and the Cursed Child extends to 2026 Feb 18, 2025 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Accio tickets! The engorgio spell has worked as the West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has had its run extended. The bewitching play, housed at London's Palace Theatre, will now run until February 2026. This magical milestone coincides with the show enchanting over 2 million Muggles and wizards alike since its debut nine years ago! For those who haven't yet dusted off their dress robes to attend, the play whisks audiences back to the Wizarding World, picking up 19 years after the Battle of Hogwarts. The story centers on Albus Severus Potter, the middle child of the now Ministry-employed Harry Potter. Struggling under the weight of his family's legacy, Albus forms an unexpected alliance with Scorpius Malfoy, son of Draco Malfoy. Together, they embark on a time-turning adventure that proves meddling with history is more complicated than mastering a Patronus charm.

Since its premiere, The Cursed Child has not only captivated audiences but also garnered critical acclaim. The production made a clean sweep at the 2017 Laurence Olivier Awards, securing a record-breaking nine awards, including Best New Play. Its magical prowess continued across the pond, where the Broadway adaptation clinched six Tony Awards in 2018, notably Best Play. Impressively, the show holds the record for the highest weekly gross by a non-musical play in Broadway history, conjuring up $2,718,487 in a single week. We hope there are enough safes in Gringotts Wizarding Bank to accommodate it all!

Beyond the accolades, the production is a treasure trove of enchanting facts. The original West End show remains the only version still performed in its full two-part glory, offering audiences a double dose of magic. The play's intricate choreography and spellbinding special effects have set a new standard for stagecraft, making even the most skeptical Muggles believe in magic.

So, whether you're a die-hard Potterhead or a newcomer curious about the commotion, there's no need to break out the Marauder's Map to find a good time. Just head to the Palace Theatre, and prepare to be bewitched all over again.

Book Harry Potter and the Cursed Child tickets today.