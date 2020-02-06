A Christmas Carol tickets now available for Christmas 2022

Christmas in London wouldn’t be complete without Charles Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol. This year Matthew Warchus' smash hit production of the classic holiday tale returns to London's Old Vic for a limited festive run beginning 12 November 2022 and ending 7 January 2023. There is no better way to get in the holiday spirit than with A Christmas Carol tickets, spend the holidays in the West End with your family enjoying this traditional tale of redemption.

A Christmas Carol in the West End

Matthew Warchus’ smash hit production of Charles Dickens’ immortal classic A Christmas Carol returns to The Old Vic for the 2022/2023 holiday season. This joyous adaptation for the stage was created by Jack Thorne who wrote Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and was responsible for the new adaptation of Woyzeck which starred John Boyega.

This seasonal story of redemption is known and loved around the world and this production fills the theatre with the holiday spirit(s). The Cratchits make the most of the little they have while Scrooge is confronted by his miserly, lonely life of greed. Scrooge deals with his otherworldly visitors and we hope that change doesn't come too late/ Come see your favourite characters play out this story of greed, love, redemption and family just in time for the holidays.

Who is starring in A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic for 2022/2023?

A Christmas Carol is returning to the Old Vic Theatre to bring Jack Thorne's stunning adaptation to eager West End audiences this holiday season. In the past, big names have brought the miserly Scrooge to life and, though casting has yet to be announced for the current run of A Christmas Carol, there are hopes that this year will be no different.

Matthew Warchus’ A Christmas Carol production history

A Christmas Carol opened at the Old Vic in 2017 starring Rhys Ifans. Known for his work in films such as Notting Hill, Enduring Love and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Ifans has also appeared in numerous Welsh-language television programmes and in the hit CBS drama Elementary. His work on stage has also brought him renown including roles in Don Juan in Soho, King Lear, and Exit the King. Ifans is currently set to star in the upcoming West End Royal Court Theatre production of On Bear Ridge alongside Rakie Ayola.

The following season saw Stephen Tompkinson take over the role. Tompkinson is known as a comedic actor and has starred in television programmes Chancer, Drop the Dead Donkey and Ballykissangel. He has also starred in the films Brassed Off and Hotel Splendide. His stage credits include roles in Art, Arsenic and Old Lace, and Spamalot.

Recently, Paterson Joseph was cast in the role of everyone’s favourite Christmas curmudgeon. Joseph has been awarded second prize in the Ian Charleson Awards for his roles in King Lear, Love’s Labour’s Lost, and The Last Days of Don Juan. His television credits include Timeless and Rellik he has also appeared in Peep Show, Babylon, and Law & Order: UK.

