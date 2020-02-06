Menu
    A Christmas Carol Tickets at the Old Vic Theatre, London

    A Christmas Carol

    Don't be a Scrooge, celebrate the season with A Christmas Carol tickets!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Suitable for ages 8+
    Running time
    2hr 5 min (inc interval)
    Performance dates
    12 November 2022 - 7 January 2023
    Content
    Please note this play contains haunting supernatural themes and some content which younger audiences may find upsetting.
    All persons entering the theatre, regardless of age, must have a ticket. Babes in arms are not admitted to the auditorium. All children must be old enough to occupy their own seats.

    This guidance is subject to change at short notice as we continue to monitor government advice LATERAL FLOW TESTS & PROOF OF NATURAL IMMUNITY To keep everyone safe, we strongly recommend that you take a lateral flow test on the day of your visit. If you receive a positive result we ask that you please do not attend the theatre and contact customer service as soon as possible. MASKS We strongly recommend and request that you wear a face mask at all times when at The Old Vic (including for the entirety of the performance) out of respect for other audience members and our companies and staff.

    Access
    There will be an Audio Described Performance on Friday 09 December at 7pm (with Touch Tour at 5pm), a Captioned Performance on Monday 12 December at 7pm and a Relaxed Performance (will be audio described and captioned) on Saturday 10 December at 1pm.

    A Christmas Carol Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (400 customer reviews)

    Kevin Grant

    6 February 20

    very good production theatre very impressive with plenty of bars and amenities made for a very enjoyable evening.

    Renata Wojciechowska

    18 January 20

    Very good, professional artists, interesting arrangements, relaxing atmosphere, surprising& amazing special effects

