Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Old Vic Theatre

    a theatre with a long history but an eye to the future of West End theatre.

    What's on at Old Vic Theatre

    Old Vic Theatre Seating Plan

    Old Vic Theatre seating plan
    Getting the best seats at Old Vic Theatre

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Getting to the Old Vic Theatre

    The Old Vic Theatre is easily accessed by public transport. The nearest underground station is Waterloo (Northern/Bakerloo/Jubilee/Waterloo & City Lines). Blackfriars (District and Circle Lines) and Southwark (Jubilee Line) are also nearby. If arriving to the theatre by train, the nearest train station is Waterloo Station. The theatre is also serviced by local bus routes, 1, 168, 171, 172, 176, 188, and 68. IF you are driving to the theatre, the nearest car parks are the National Theatre Car Park and the Union Car Park on Southwark Street.

    Visiting Old Vic Theatre

    Next available performances

    TODAY is 21st April 2022

    We use cookies