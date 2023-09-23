Top theatre shows to see in London this Christmas Sep 23, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Shops are filling their shelves with shiny baubles, and we’re gearing up to pay the hefty price for a sweet (albeit small) cup of hot chocolate at the Christmas market. Whilst it’s far too early to deck the halls with boughs of holly, we’ve put together a very special list, and it’s not of the naughty and nice variety. Whether you want to soar through the skies on a journey to the North Pole, or settle down for a classic tale of redemption, our list of top theatre shows to see in London this Christmas all share one thing in common - they’ll fill your stockings with Christmas spirit!

1. ELF

The chaos of the holidays is upon us, and it’s kicking off with a baby who accidentally hitchhikes back to the North Pole with Mr. Santa Claus himself, (and you thought that your dad's burnt turkey was a disaster!).

With a book by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin and songs by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, ELF is a humble tale with plenty of humour and heart. After arriving in the land of toys and snow, Buddy soon discovers that his small friends are suspiciously more skilled in the art of toy making than him, plus, he’s considerably taller. Whilst he may be an elf at heart, physically, Buddy will always be human on the outside. So, he waves goodbye to the North Pole (with the permission of Santa) and heads to New York City to discover who his Birth family are, and the true meaning of Christmas.

2. The Snowman

Walking in The Air’s opening notes feel like crafting paper cut out snowflakes as a child. This beloved, eternal family tale follows a young boy named James and a snowman who is born on a night of heavy snowfall.

At the stroke of midnight, James sneaks downstairs to discover that the snowman has come to life with a touch of Christmas magic, and together, they embark on a wondrous airborne adventure. This winter, The Snowman is gracing London's Peacock Theatre once again, and while the timeless story and stunning visuals remain unchanged, The Snowman never fails to capture the hearts of London theatre audiences.

3. English National Ballet’s Nutcracker

It’s a snowy Christmas Eve in Edwardian London and Clara is about to receive the greatest gift of all - a magical Nutcracker doll. As the tale usually goes in Christmas lore, midnight strikes, and the Nutcracker comes to life! Together, they march toward an exquisite world with snowfall, sweets, plenty of dancing…and a sinister Mouse King and his savage mice army.

The night grows colder, and Clara and her loyal Nutcracker decide that it’s time to take a hot air balloon ride high above London, to the shimmering Land of Snow, where an extraordinary odyssey is about to truly take flight.

Set to a remarkable orchestra, a cast of over 100 dancers and musicians and the live performance of Tchaikovsky's beloved score, this celestial showcase should be at the top of anyone's tree.

4. A Christmas Carol

The miserly and prosperous Scrooge returns to The Old Vic in the iconic stage adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol.

Scrooge is a businessman, one who values personal wealth and harsh financial tactics over the importance of friendship, happiness, or the well-being of those around him. With a heart as cold as ice, Scrooge treats everyone, including his own family, with ruthless indifference.

But this particular Christmas is long and cold, and when he encounters three spectral visitors on Christmas Eve: the Ghost of Christmas Past, the Ghost of Christmas Present, and the Ghost of Christmas Future, Scrooge is forced to come eye to eye with his true selfish nature, but will he acknowledge his flaws and seize the opportunity to make amends?

5. Christmas Actually

Stuck on what to give your friends and family this holiday season? Look no further than Christmas Actually, a spectacular Christmas variety show at the Royal Festival Hall…it’s as good as any mince pie!

You can expect hilarious letters to Santa Claus, a good old-fashioned singalong, some delightful poetry, and of course, awful but hilarious Christmas cracker jokes delivered by celebrities on screen.

Christmas Actually is the brainchild of celebrated British screenwriter, producer, and director Richard Curtis, known for his work on films like Love Actually, Notting Hill, and Four Weddings and a Funeral.

6. A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story

This even spookier rendition of Charles Dickens's timeless winter ghost story, A Christmas Carol, features the talents of Mark Gatiss as Jacob Marley and Nicholas Farrell as Scrooge. This theatrical retelling brings a new level of eerie excitement to the classic tale.

On a chilling Christmas Eve, the notoriously miserly Ebenezer Scrooge experiences an unexpected visitation from the spirit of his former business partner, Jacob Marley. Marley, bound in chains as punishment for a lifetime of avarice, reveals that there's still hope for Scrooge to change his selfish ways and avoid a similar fate. But to do so, Scrooge must confront three more unsettling apparitions...

Promising spine-tingling special effects, A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story will lure you into the supernatural Victorian world of A Christmas Carol like never before.

Other Christmas shows that you should see for Christmas 2023:

Father Christmas Needs a Wee! at the Arts Theatre

Peter Pan at Rose Theatre Kingston

A Sherlock Carol at Marylebone Theatre

The Smartest Giant in Town at St Martin's Theatre

Peter Pan Goes Wrong at the Lyric Theatre

Sleeping Beauty Takes a Prick at Charing Cross Theatre

The Gruffalo’s Child at the Garrick Theatre