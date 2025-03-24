Menu
    What is World Theatre Day?

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Every year on the 27th March, theatre lovers around the world take a bow for World Theatre Day - a global celebration of the magic, madness, and sheer brilliance of the performing arts. But what exactly is this day, and why should you care?

    Before we could stream stories with the click of a button (on several different remotes), people gathered in amphitheaters, courtyards, and candlelit playhouses to be transported to different worlds. From ancient Greek tragedies to West End spectacles, theatre has been making us laugh, cry, and fall in love for thousands of years.

    The overture of World Theatre Day 

    Back in 1961, the International Theatre Institute (ITI) decided that theatre deserved its own standing ovation. Thus, World Theatre Day was born. The idea? To shine a spotlight on theatre’s cultural importance and remind the world that, despite TikTok’s apparent world domination, nothing beats the thrill of a live performance.

    Each year, a renowned figure in theatre delivers an international message - a kind of poetic love letter, or monologue, to the stage. Past speakers have included theatrical heavyweights like Jean Cocteau, Peter Brook, and Arthur Miller. In 2024, Nobel Prize-winning playwright Jon Fosse took the mic to reflect on theatre’s ability to unite us across cultures.

    Why theatre is still centre stage

    Sure, we live in an era where you can binge-watch an entire season of TV in one sitting - and trust us, we’ve done it. But here’s the thing: theatre is real, raw, and unfiltered. Just like Netflix’s Adolescence, there are no second takes. However, unlike Adolescence, there is also no CGI, no algorithms deciding what you should see. It’s storytelling in its purest form, and that’s why it remains as powerful today as it was in ancient Greece.

    Theatre is more than just a night (or matinee) out

    • A Mirror to Society - Whether it’s Shakespeare exposing corruption or a modern play tackling climate change, theatre has always held up a mirror to the world.
    • The Original Social Media – Before X, Instagram and TikTok (and the ancient times before Facebook) people gathered in playhouses to debate, discuss, and dissect the latest performances.
    • A Global Art Form – From Japan’s Kabuki to Nigeria’s Nollywood theatre scene, storytelling through performance is a universal language.
    A standing ovation for theatre

    Theatre is the original binge-watch, offering live stories that unfold right before your eyes - no buffering, or sticky-floor cinema, required. From ancient Greek tragedies to modern musicals, theatre has been the mirror reflecting our collective human experience. It's where we confront our fears, share our joys, and occasionally wonder how those actors remember all those lines.

    Why World Theatre Day deserves the applause

    World Theatre Day isn't just another date on the calendar for marketing execs (we’re looking at you National Hug a Plumber and World Ice Cream days); it's a well-deserved global standing ovation for the performing arts. The day aims to:

    • Promote theatre in all its diverse forms across the world.
    • Raise awareness about the value of theatre in all its forms.
    • Enable theatre communities to showcase their work on a broad scale.
    • Enjoy the art form for its own sake.

    A quick history tour of theatre

    Let’s rewind a few thousand years and look at some key moments that shaped theatre as we know it:

    • 6th Century BCEThespis, an ancient Greek performer, becomes the first known actor. Yes, he’s why we call actors thespians.
    • 4th Century BCEAristotle writes Poetics, the first deep dive into how drama works. Spoiler: he was big on tragedy.
    • 1599 – Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre opens in London, setting the stage (literally) for some of the greatest plays ever written.
    • 1613 – The Globe Theatre burns down during a performance of Henry VIII when a cannon misfires. You could say that the performance well and truly ‘brought the house down’ 
    • 19th Century – Theatrical realism emerges, giving us gritty, lifelike dramas rather than over-the-top melodrama audiences were used to.
    • 1962 – The very first World Theatre Day is celebrated with a speech by French playwright Jean Cocteau.
    • 1998The Laramie Project premieres, marking a turning point for LGBTQ+ representation in theatre.
    • 2025 – World Theatre Day continues to bring people together, proving that theatre is very much alive and kicking.

    Curtain call

    So, what can you do to celebrate World Theatre Day? Simple: go see a show - or talk about one if you can’t afford to go again. Read a play. Applaud a struggling actor. Because whether it’s the West End, or a tiny black-box theatre, every stage has a story worth telling.

    After all, as Shakespeare famously pronounced, "All the world's a stage" - and today, you’re part of the cast.

