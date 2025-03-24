What is World Theatre Day?

Every year on the 27th March, theatre lovers around the world take a bow for World Theatre Day - a global celebration of the magic, madness, and sheer brilliance of the performing arts. But what exactly is this day, and why should you care?

Before we could stream stories with the click of a button (on several different remotes), people gathered in amphitheaters, courtyards, and candlelit playhouses to be transported to different worlds. From ancient Greek tragedies to West End spectacles, theatre has been making us laugh, cry, and fall in love for thousands of years.

The overture of World Theatre Day

Back in 1961, the International Theatre Institute (ITI) decided that theatre deserved its own standing ovation. Thus, World Theatre Day was born. The idea? To shine a spotlight on theatre’s cultural importance and remind the world that, despite TikTok’s apparent world domination, nothing beats the thrill of a live performance.

Each year, a renowned figure in theatre delivers an international message - a kind of poetic love letter, or monologue, to the stage. Past speakers have included theatrical heavyweights like Jean Cocteau, Peter Brook, and Arthur Miller. In 2024, Nobel Prize-winning playwright Jon Fosse took the mic to reflect on theatre’s ability to unite us across cultures.

Why theatre is still centre stage

Sure, we live in an era where you can binge-watch an entire season of TV in one sitting - and trust us, we’ve done it. But here’s the thing: theatre is real, raw, and unfiltered. Just like Netflix’s Adolescence, there are no second takes. However, unlike Adolescence, there is also no CGI, no algorithms deciding what you should see. It’s storytelling in its purest form, and that’s why it remains as powerful today as it was in ancient Greece.

Theatre is more than just a night (or matinee) out