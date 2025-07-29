Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Mia Carragher to Star as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games Stage Adaptation

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon

    Mia Carragher has been cast as Katniss Everdeen in the first-ever stage adaptation of The Hunger Games, opening at the brand-new Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre on 20 October 2025. Adapted by Conor McPherson (Girl From the North Country) and directed by Matthew Dunster (2:22 – A Ghost Story), the production brings Suzanne Collins’s bestselling novel to life in a dynamic, immersive staging set in-the-round.

    Carragher, known for One Night in Istanbul and Channel 4’s The Gathering, will lead the cast in this reimagining of the story that follows 16-year-old Katniss as she’s forced to fight for survival in a televised battle-to-the-death. The creative team includes designers Miriam Buether and Moi Tran, with illusions, video, sound and fight choreography shaping a high-stakes theatrical experience.

    The production marks the global premiere of The Hunger Games on stage, with previews running from 20 October to 12 November. Further casting is to be announced.

    Check back for tickets or sign up to our newsletter for more information.

    Hay Brunsdon
    By Hay Brunsdon

    Related news

    Sylvia Young, stage school pioneer, dies aged 86

    Remembering Sylvia Young

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Stage school pioneer, Sylvia Young, passed away peacefully this morning at the age of 86. Her daughter, Frances Ru... Read more

    Famous West End Stars Who’ve Performed in Les Misérables

    Famous West End Stars Who’ve Performed in Les Misérables

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    A West End Legacy Since 1985 Since it first opened at the Barbican Centre in 1985, Les Misérables has become ... Read more

    Oliver! review roundup. What are the critics saying

    Review Roundup: What are the Critics saying about Oliver!

    Posted on | By Rebecca Young |

    Lionel Bart's Oliver! has had audiences asking for more after the award-winning musical returned to the West End,... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies