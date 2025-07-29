Mia Carragher to Star as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games Stage Adaptation Jul 29, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon Mia Carragher has been cast as Katniss Everdeen in the first-ever stage adaptation of The Hunger Games, opening at the brand-new Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre on 20 October 2025. Adapted by Conor McPherson (Girl From the North Country) and directed by Matthew Dunster (2:22 – A Ghost Story), the production brings Suzanne Collins’s bestselling novel to life in a dynamic, immersive staging set in-the-round.

Carragher, known for One Night in Istanbul and Channel 4’s The Gathering, will lead the cast in this reimagining of the story that follows 16-year-old Katniss as she’s forced to fight for survival in a televised battle-to-the-death. The creative team includes designers Miriam Buether and Moi Tran, with illusions, video, sound and fight choreography shaping a high-stakes theatrical experience.

The production marks the global premiere of The Hunger Games on stage, with previews running from 20 October to 12 November. Further casting is to be announced.

