Review Roundup: What are the Critics saying about Oliver! Jul 30, 2025 | By Posted on| By Rebecca Young Lionel Bart's Oliver! has had audiences asking for more after the award-winning musical returned to the West End, directed and choreographed by Matthew Bourne. Set against the backdrop of Victorian England, the musical follows orphan Oliver Twist as he embarks on a whirlwind adventure to London.

What is Oliver! about?

The musical first made its West End debut on June 30th, 1960, at the Noël Coward Theatre. Based on the famous tale Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens, Lionel Bart created an inspiring score to accompany the story, including the iconic songs "Food, Glorious Food", "I’d Do Anything", and "Consider Yourself". This timeless musical follows Oliver as he grows up in a workhouse before being thrown out. The show then tracks his journey across London, where he meets the Artful Dodger, a pickpocket who introduces him to a new life full of both danger and discovery.

This new production by Cameron Mackintosh and Michael Bourne opened in December 2024 and became an instant hit. It was nominated for four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical Revival, adding to the show's long list of previous accolades.

The revival stars acclaimed West End actor Simon Lipkin, known for his role in Guys and Dolls, as Fagin. For this performance, Lipkin received a nomination for Best Actor at the Olivier Awards. But what are the critics saying?

What are the critics saying about Oliver!

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “This is a simply glorious Oliver!, and a must for family audiences” – Londontheatre

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “The entire production teems with life, commitment and panache. It’s a richly realised triumph”. – WhatsonStage

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Form an orderly queue and prepare to receive saving dollops of theatrical delight”. – The Telegraph

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ "Matthew Bourne’s new staging of the classic Lionel Bart musical lights up London’s Gielgud Theatre" – The Financial Times

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Consider yourself consummately entertained if you get a ticket for this exceptional revival” – The Evening Standard

⭐⭐⭐⭐ "Lionel Bart’s great musical is a gift for Matthew Bourne" – The Observer

⭐⭐⭐⭐ "Matthew Bourne’s production of Lionel Bart’s well-loved musical is taut and teeming with vivid life" - The Stage

Consider yourself in the know about the praise surrounding Oliver! Don't miss your chance to see this celebrated musical, currently playing at the Gielgud Theatre until 29th March 2026.

