    Witness for the Prosecution extends run and announces new cast

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    All rise, all rise! If Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution is guilty of one thing, it’s being a criminally ingenious, pulse-pounding mystery, one that continues to redefine the boundaries of immersive theatre. The grandeur of the historic London County Hall awaits, as Witness for the Prosecution extends its sentence to 28 April 2024, for a remarkable seventh year. Prepare to enter the courtroom and be drawn into a web of deceit woven by the brand-new ninth cast. You are officially called to jury service…book your tickets today! 

    About Witness for the Prosecution 

    Agatha Christie’s story explodes to life in a specially constructed courtroom setting. In Witness for the Prosecution, the audience is the jury. 

    You are set to witness the trial of Leonard Vole, a man who stands accused of murdering a wealthy older woman named Emily French. As the trial unfolds, Vole desperately insists on his innocence, but doubt is cast by various witnesses and experts who provide testimonies against his alibi. 

    With new evidence, revelations and a complex multitude of twists and turns - you, the jury, are asked to consider the evidence and reach your own verdict on Vole's guilt or innocence. But choose wisely, for the fate of a man’s life hangs in the balance, as the hangman's noose looms ominously in the distance.

    The cast and creatives of Witness for the Prosecution 

    Harry Giubileo will make his West End debut as the accused Leonard Vole alongside Madeleine Walker as his wife Romaine. Jo Stone-Fewings and Crispin Redman return to court to play Sir Wilfrid Robarts QC and Mr Mayhew with Terence Wilton as Mr Justice Wainwright and Nick Sampson as Mr Myers QC

    The cast also includes Bradley Adams, Nick Morrison Baker, Theo Holt-Bailey, Dafydd Gwyn Howells, Ben Jacobson, Caitlin Kaur, Don Klass, Godiva Marshall, Phoebe Newlan, Jo Servi, David Shelley and Tracey Wilkinson.

    Director Lucy Bailey (Much Ado About Nothing, Shakespeare’s Globe) thrillingly places the audience in the thick of the action as Christie’s enthralling tale of justice, passion and betrayal unfolds around them. The production is designed by William Dudley, with lighting by Chris Davey, sound design by Mic Pool and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.

    Witness for the Prosecution tickets are available now! 

    Witness for the Prosecution is a masterclass in suspense and intrigue, making it a must-see for fans of mystery and drama. Can you crack the case?

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

