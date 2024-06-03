A Definitive Guide to Wicked Songs Jun 3, 2024 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon Wicked, the hit West End musical (that recently became the 10th longest running production in British history) based on Gregory Maguire's novel, has captivated audiences worldwide with its enchanting story, memorable characters, and, of course, its iconic music. The show's songs, composed by Stephen Schwartz, have become beloved classics, each capturing the essence of the characters and the whimsical yet poignant world of Wicked. From the inspiring 'Defying Gravity' to the touching 'For Good', the musical's score seamlessly weaves a narrative of friendship, love, and self-discovery. This definitive guide delves into the magic of Wicked's songs, offering insights into their meanings, musicality, and the impact they've had on audiences across the globe. Book your tickets to Wicked today. The Most Famous Wicked Songs Wicked’s songs, performed by a talented cast, have become cherished favorites among theatergoers and fans. Each song plays a crucial role in advancing the narrative and providing emotional depth to the characters. Hear the Wicked songs for yourself at the Apollo Victoria Theatre in London.

Defying Gravity

'Defying Gravity' is the show-stopping anthem sung by Elphaba in the first act. The song showcases Elphaba's desire to break free from societal expectations and embrace her unique abilities. With soaring melodies and powerful lyrics, the song encapsulates the theme of self-discovery and empowerment.

For Good

'For Good' is a touching duet between Elphaba and Glinda, reflecting on their complex friendship and the impact they've had on each other's lives. The heartfelt lyrics and harmonies make it one of the most emotional moments in the show.

Popular

'Popular' is a lively and humorous song performed by Glinda, who tries to teach Elphaba the ways of popularity. The song's catchy tune and witty lyrics highlight Glinda's bubbly personality and her desire to help her friend fit in.

What Is This Feeling?

'What Is This Feeling?' is a comedic duet between Elphaba and Glinda as they initially clash upon meeting each other at Shiz University. The song humorously portrays their mutual dislike, which eventually evolves into a strong bond.

No One Mourns the Wicked

'No One Mourns the Wicked' serves as the opening number of Wicked, setting the stage for the story's exploration of Elphaba's life. It introduces the audience to the conflicting perceptions of Elphaba and foreshadows her journey.

Dear Old Shiz

Dear Old Shiz is a nostalgic and humorous number performed by the students of Shiz University. It highlights the youthful energy and camaraderie among the students and introduces the setting of Shiz, where Elphaba and Glinda's story begins.

The Wizard and I

'The Wizard and I' is Elphaba's solo, expressing her dreams of meeting the Wizard and being recognised for her talents. The song reveals Elphaba's ambition and hope for acceptance.

Dancing Through Life

'Dancing Through Life' is an upbeat ensemble number led by Fiyero, highlighting his carefree attitude and approach to life. The song captures the contrasting personalities of the characters and their experiences at Shiz.

I'm Not That Girl

'I'm Not That Girl' is another heartfelt solo by Elphaba, expressing her feelings of unrequited love and her acceptance of her outsider status. The song's reflective tone showcases Elphaba's vulnerability.

One Short Day

'One Short Day' is a duet between Elphaba and Glinda as they visit the Emerald City. The song captures the excitement and wonder of their journey and their mutual appreciation for the experience.

A Sentimental Man

'A Sentimental Man' is a song performed by the Wizard, revealing his charming yet manipulative nature. The song showcases his ability to use his words to persuade and deceive.

Thank Goodness

'Thank Goodness' is a reflective song performed by Glinda, expressing her mixed emotions about her newfound success and the changes in her life. The song highlights Glinda's journey and the cost of achieving her dreams.

As Long as You're Mine

'As Long as You're Mine' is a romantic duet between Elphaba and Fiyero, expressing their mutual affection and longing for each other. The song captures a tender moment of connection between the two characters.

Wonderful

'Wonderful' is a song performed by the Wizard, in which he tries to convince Elphaba to join forces with him. The Wizard uses charm and persuasion to attempt to sway Elphaba's loyalty, painting a picture of a wonderful future for her. The song showcases the Wizard's manipulative tactics and Elphaba's growing awareness of his true nature.

No Good Deed

'No Good Deed' is Elphaba's solo in which she expresses her frustration and disillusionment with her efforts to do good. The song showcases Elphaba's transformation and her acceptance of her new path.

March of the Witch Hunters

'March of the Witch Hunters' is a dark and intense ensemble number led by Boq, revealing the townspeople's growing fear and anger toward Elphaba. The song sets the stage for the climax of the story.

Finale

The Wicked finale brings the story full circle, tying up the narrative and leaving the audience with a powerful and poignant conclusion. It features reprises of earlier songs and resolves the characters' journeys.

What is the biggest hit from Wicked?

The biggest hit from Wicked is 'Defying Gravity'. With powerful lyrics and soaring melodies, the song captures the essence of the musical's themes of empowerment and self-discovery. It has become one of the most iconic songs in musical theatre history and a fan favorite.