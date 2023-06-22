Why you should make MAMMA MIA! your next holiday destination Jun 22, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Fancy an unforgettable break to the beautiful Greek island of Kalokairi? Visit the tranquil paradise where locals welcome you as if you were family (even if there is only a one in three chance that you actually are), music fills the warm night air, and there’s no fighting for plastic sun loungers (as everyone has a plush red seat allocated to them). Why risk sunburn or spend your hard-earned cash on dodgy ouzo, when you can experience the very best of the Greek island from the comfort of London’s Novello Theatre? With trips starting from just £18, it’s even more affordable than a return with flight (and you’ll be in the heart of the action, not miles, and a few bus transfers, away from it!). So, what are you waiting for? Book your tickets today!

It's All Inclusive

Forget club 18 – 30, everyone is welcome on this island! The universal themes of love, family, and self-discovery are central to MAMMA MIA! and it’s one of the many reasons it appeals to such a wide range of theatregoers. This isn’t just one person’s story, it’s yours (and the person next to you, and the person next to them) as everyone will be able to identify with one of the many colourful characters that make up the show. Whether you’ve experienced a mother-daughter relationship like Sophie; treasure lifelong friendships like Tanya and Rosie, rediscovered past relationships like Harry, Sam, and Bill, are at the very beginning of your marriage story like Sky, or are at the end of it like Donna, the musical transcends generational gaps and appeals to both young and old. There’s a reason why it’s been seen by more than 9 million people in London and is the sixth longest-running show in West End history – it’s the chance to see yourself on stage.

The Music

Featuring an ABBAsolutely iconic soundtrack sung by West End's finest, you won’t have to endure any drunken karaoke or dodgy DJs here! The Swedish supergroup provide the ultimate feel-good tunes that will spread a smile across your face and make your heart soar. The musical is fit to bursting with legendary hits, 23 to be exact, including the empowering ‘Dancing Queen’ uplifting ‘Take a Chance on Me’ and the euphoric ‘Mamma Mia’. Whether you’re an ABBA aficionado or have only just discovered them, everyone will agree that few bands can swing so effortlessly between joy and sorrow like ABBA, making it the perfect score to this highly emotive, highly euphoric show. You’ll be singing gimmie, gimmie, gimmie more! when the curtain falls.

The Friendly Staff

The owner and manageress of the Bella Donna hotel couldn’t be more hospitable. Do you know many people who would welcome three past ‘acquaintances’ with friendly and open arms whilst also helping prepare a wedding and running a fully booked B&B?! Donna Sheridan, owner, leading lady, and fan favourite is the embodiment of a strong independent woman. She isn’t here to be saved or positioned as a prize to be won, she is here to love and guide her daughter and have the best possible time with her lifelong friends by her side. She doesn’t need a man, but if she wants to, she can get one in a heartbeat.

Whilst visiting the Bella Donna you will soon bump into the owners’ friends and family; Sophie, Sky, Tanya, Rosie, Bill, Harry, and Sam, each bringing something beautifully unique to your stay. Bubbly, kind, free-spirited, and bold, Sophie is her mother’s daughter. A proud, independent young woman who hardly ever looks before she leaps. It’s because of this decisiveness that we have a show at all! Donna's friends, Tanya, and Rosie bring heaps of laughter and outlandish costumes to the show. Despite their physical and economic differences, the dynamic duo clearly love each other and inspire us to be accepting of those who may seem different from us.

The History

MAMMA MIA! has been played in more than 50 countries in all 6 continents and has been translated into 16 languages since it first premiered in London’s West End in 1999. Over 65 million people have seen the musical in the decades since that first performance, and it continues to grow with every passing year! With over 1,000 performances in Las Vegas, the musical became the longest-running West End show in the Nevada strip, and when the production opened in Shanghai in 2011 it marked the first time a Western musical has been produced in Chinese. When you see this show you really are becoming a part of history.

The Culture

MAMMA MIA! is more than a musical, it’s a cultural celebration! Packed full of joy, merriment, and pop, it’s completely uncynical and consistently compelling. An irresistible, exuberant party that also provides periods of introspection and emotional depth, adding multiple layers to this much-loved and wildly celebrated show. It doesn’t matter if you see it for the first time or the hundred and first time, we guarantee that when you experience MAMMA MIA! live on stage you will dance, you will jive, you will have the time of your life…

