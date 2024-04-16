Why Wicked is West End's biggest blockbuster Apr 16, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride The film adaptation may be flying into cinemas later this year, but the multi-award-winning musical has already established itself as one of theatre's biggest blockbusters! The gravity-defying show made $14 million in the first 14 months of its reign and has had theatregoers under its spell in the two decades since. More than 65 million people around the world have seen the magical musical, but what makes this enchanting show so Popular?

The History

Wicked has had an unusual path to the stage. It’s a musical based on a book, based on a series of books which is largely known by an 85-year-old film. Confused yet? What if we told you that it’s also a prequel, midquel and sequel to The Wizard of Oz too! It’s a rather convoluted conception, but one that has provided a rich and colourful (mostly different shades of green, to be honest) world.

Making its Broadway debut in 2003, the tale of an unlikely friendship has jumped on its broomstick and travelled the world. The production has played in Germany, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, Japan, Spain, Finland, and of course the UK. The London production has been delighting audiences at the Apollo Victoria Theatre since 2006, and it shows no signs of stopping, because, well, ‘you can’t bring it down!’

The Music

Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker have all belted out Wicked’s Grammy-winning songs. With West End favourites ‘For Good’ ‘Popular’ and ‘Dancing Through Life’ currently being sung by Alexia Khadime (Elphaba) and Lucy St. Louis (Glinda) respectively.

Stephen Schwartz’s acclaimed music and lyrics have captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. His masterful blend of soaring ballads and theatrical anthems perfectly complement the magical world of Oz. From the exhilarating opening number 'No One Mourns the Wicked' to the hauntingly beautiful "Defying Gravity," the spellbinding score effortlessly transports theatregoers to the magical land on the other side of the rainbow.

Fun Fact: The song Defying Gravity, which has become the shows, and musical theatres, most recognisable scores, almost didn't happen. Schwartz originally envisioned the song as a simple ballad, but after collaborating with the show's director, Joe Mantello, and star, Idina Menzel, they transformed it into the powerful and electrifying anthem of empowerment that audiences know today.

The ‘Unlimited / I’m Limited’ theme, which runs throughout the show, also has an interesting history. Ever thought the music sounded familiar? Well, you’re right! The first seven notes of ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’ are incorporated into this piece as an ode to the show’s roots.

The Costumes

There are over 200 costumes and more than 400 accessories in Wicked, well it takes a lot to clothe an entire (Emerald) city!

Created by the multi-award-winning designer, Susan Hilferty, the iconic costumes are a stunning fusion of whimsy, elegance, and theatricality. Each costume is meticulously crafted to reflect the personality and journey of the characters, from the elaborate, puffed-out ballgowns of Glinda the Good Witch, to Elphaba’s signature black cloak. The vibrant colours, intricate details, and imaginative designs not only enhance the visual spectacle of the production but also help to immerse the audience into the fantastical world of Oz.

One of the most iconic accessories in the musical is Elphaba's hat. The headgear undergoes a subtle transformation throughout the show. Initially a plain, nondescript accessory, the hat gradually evolves into a symbol of power and defiance as Elphaba embraces her identity as the ‘Wicked’ Witch of the West. This clever costume detail underscores the character's development and adds an extra layer of depth to her journey of self-discovery.

The Story

Adapted from Gregory Maguire’s novel ‘Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West,’ Wicked follows the unlikely friendship between Glinda (the Good) and Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West), as they navigate university life.

Set against a backdrop of political turmoil and societal prejudice, the two young witches embark on a journey of self-discovery and acceptance. Throughout the show they encounter various challenges, including love, betrayal, and the pursuit of power, all of which shape their destinies, as well as the fate of the city itself. As their paths diverge, they realise the true meaning of friendship, sacrifice, and the complexities of good and evil.

The powerful story of prejudice is a hit with audiences and critics alike, with the show picking up over 100 international awards, including three Tonys and two Oliviers!

