    7 Reasons You NEED to See Evita at the London Palladium in 2025

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Jamie Lloyd is back (or, remains? With back-to-back runs at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, a current Broadway run of last year's multi award-winning, genre-defying West End smash Sunset Boulevard, AND plans to take Waiting for Godot across the pond later this year - Lloyd is as ever-present and synonymous with Theatreland as the venues themselves.) This time, he brings Evita to the iconic London Palladium for a strictly limited 12-week run from 14 June 2025. Phew!

    If his current run of Much Ado About Nothing - starring Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell - has taught us anything, it’s that tickets to his bold, brave and box-fresh productions - which have been delighting London theatregoers for the past 17 years -  are still the hottest in town. Still need convincing? Here are seven reasons why you need to book Evita tickets, whilst you still can. 

    1. Jamie Lloyd is a Visionary (On and Off the Stage)

    If you’ve been anywhere near the West End in the past few years, then you already know that Jamie Lloyd is, to put it simply, a genius. But don’t just take it from us, The Standard’s critic, Nick Curtis has publicly praised the visionary director, claiming he’s ‘redefining West End theatre’. The Daily Telegraph critic, Dominic Cavendish, agrees, writing ‘Few directors have Lloyd’s ability to transport us to the upper echelons of theatrical pleasure’.

    From 2012’s Cyrano de Bergerac to last year's Sunset Boulevard and his most recent adaptations of The Tempest and Much Ado About Nothing, he has redefined how classic shows can be staged. His signature style is sleek and innovative, and at times so big it simply can not be contained in the theatre - who can forget Tom Francis’s swaggering down the Strand as his live ‘street performance’ was beamed into the Savoy Theatre. Or when Tom Holland’s Romeo climbed onto the roof of the Duke of York’s Theatre when he was banished to Mantua. 

    It’s not all style and no substance, however, his productions - whether new plays or classic musicals - are all packed with emotional gut punches. So perhaps bring a tissue and make sure your mascara is waterproof. Lloyd is also, unsurprisingly, highly decorated, winning four Oliviers, two Evening Standard awards, two Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards and a WhatsOnStage Award. He’s also been nominated for two Tony’s. Expect his production of Evita to be unlike any production you’ve ever seen before.

    2. The London Palladium is the Perfect Home for Evita

    This legendary theatre has hosted some of the biggest musicals in history. Originally built in 1910 on the site of a former circus, the theatre has been home to everything including historic variety shows, like Sunday Night at the London Palladium (well, with that title it would be weird if it was hosted anywhere else). The theatre’s grand interior features a spectacular domed ceiling, ornate gilded moldings, and the iconic revolving stage - one of the first of its kind in Europe. 

    With its rich history and stunning architecture, the Palladium is the perfect setting for one of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s most celebrated shows. The grandeur of the Palladium, combined with Jamie Lloyd’s minimalist and modern storytelling, will make for an unforgettable theatrical experience. Plus, who doesn’t want to hear Evita classics in such a storied venue?

    3. A Star-Studded Legacy

    Jamie Lloyd has a track record of casting some of the biggest names in the industry. His current Much Ado About Nothing stars Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell, while his previous productions have featured Sigourney Weaver, Tom Holland, Nicole Scherzinger, Emilia Clarke, Jessica Chastain, and James McAvoy. Between them, this star-studded group has won a combined total of one Oscar, five BAFTAs, nine SAGs, seven Olivier’s, and three Tony Awards - a testament to the caliber of talent Lloyd attracts. Expect nothing less than show-stopping performances in Evita. Whilst the names haven’t been confirmed yet, we’ve dream casted the role of Eva. Do you agree with our picks?

    4. The Iconic Songs

    From the rousing anthem “Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina” to the electrifying “Buenos Aires”, Evita boasts one of the most recognizable and powerful scores in musical theatre history. Songs like “Another Suitcase in Another Hall” and “High Flying, Adored” showcase the musical’s depth, blending haunting ballads with fiery showstoppers.In this new adaptation expect these iconic numbers to be reimagined in a way that will give you goosebumps all over again.

    5. A Fresh Take on a Classic Story

    Evita follows the rise of Eva Perón, Argentina’s most controversial and captivating First Lady. It’s a tale of power, ambition, and celebrity - basically, the 1940s version of a modern influencer’s rise to fame. Given Lloyd’s knack for contemporary reinvention (see the previously mentioned, Sunset Boulevard’s iconic live camera work), this production will likely bring a new, exhilarating perspective to a musical you think you know. And if you haven’t experienced Evita before, what are you waiting for? It’s a must-see classic that has won multiple awards, including the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, and that was just the stage versions. The 1996 film adaptation starring Madonna and Antonio Banderas was a global hit, winning an Academy Award for Best Original Song (You Must Love Me).

    6. The Legendary Partnership of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber

    Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber are one of musical theatre’s most celebrated duos. Together, they created groundbreaking shows such as Jesus Christ Superstar, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and Evita. Their partnership revolutionized the West End and Broadway, winning countless awards along the way. Separately, they have also crafted legendary works—Rice wrote lyrics for Disney’s The Lion King and Aladdin, while Lloyd Webber gave us Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Sunset Boulevard and Starlight Express. Between them, they have won multiple Tonys, Oliviers, Oscars, and Grammys, cementing their status as theatrical royalty. Evita remains one of their most ambitious and revered collaborations, and with Jamie Lloyd directing, this production is set to honor their legacy in spectacular fashion.

    7. It Will Sell Out. Fast.

    Jamie Lloyd shows don’t just sell out—they become events. Much Ado About Nothing is dominating social media right now, with audiences posting endless videos of its now-iconic confetti-drenched, disco-fuelled curtain call. Imagine what he’ll do with Evita. If you wait too long to book, you’ll be watching it unfold through everyone else’s Instagram stories while suffering from severe FOMO.

    So, what are you waiting for? Secure your seat now and get ready for a game-changing Evita that will have everyone talking. The London Palladium is calling—and you don’t want to be left outside!

    Playing for a strictly limited 12-week run, book tickets to Evita now.

