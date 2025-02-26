7 Reasons You NEED to See Evita at the London Palladium in 2025

Jamie Lloyd is back (or, remains? With back-to-back runs at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, a current Broadway run of last year's multi award-winning, genre-defying West End smash Sunset Boulevard, AND plans to take Waiting for Godot across the pond later this year - Lloyd is as ever-present and synonymous with Theatreland as the venues themselves.) This time, he brings Evita to the iconic London Palladium for a strictly limited 12-week run from 14 June 2025. Phew!

If his current run of Much Ado About Nothing - starring Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell - has taught us anything, it’s that tickets to his bold, brave and box-fresh productions - which have been delighting London theatregoers for the past 17 years - are still the hottest in town. Still need convincing? Here are seven reasons why you need to book Evita tickets, whilst you still can.

1. Jamie Lloyd is a Visionary (On and Off the Stage)

If you’ve been anywhere near the West End in the past few years, then you already know that Jamie Lloyd is, to put it simply, a genius. But don’t just take it from us, The Standard’s critic, Nick Curtis has publicly praised the visionary director, claiming he’s ‘redefining West End theatre’. The Daily Telegraph critic, Dominic Cavendish, agrees, writing ‘Few directors have Lloyd’s ability to transport us to the upper echelons of theatrical pleasure’.

From 2012’s Cyrano de Bergerac to last year's Sunset Boulevard and his most recent adaptations of The Tempest and Much Ado About Nothing, he has redefined how classic shows can be staged. His signature style is sleek and innovative, and at times so big it simply can not be contained in the theatre - who can forget Tom Francis’s swaggering down the Strand as his live ‘street performance’ was beamed into the Savoy Theatre. Or when Tom Holland’s Romeo climbed onto the roof of the Duke of York’s Theatre when he was banished to Mantua.

It’s not all style and no substance, however, his productions - whether new plays or classic musicals - are all packed with emotional gut punches. So perhaps bring a tissue and make sure your mascara is waterproof. Lloyd is also, unsurprisingly, highly decorated, winning four Oliviers, two Evening Standard awards, two Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards and a WhatsOnStage Award. He’s also been nominated for two Tony’s. Expect his production of Evita to be unlike any production you’ve ever seen before.

2. The London Palladium is the Perfect Home for Evita

This legendary theatre has hosted some of the biggest musicals in history. Originally built in 1910 on the site of a former circus, the theatre has been home to everything including historic variety shows, like Sunday Night at the London Palladium (well, with that title it would be weird if it was hosted anywhere else). The theatre’s grand interior features a spectacular domed ceiling, ornate gilded moldings, and the iconic revolving stage - one of the first of its kind in Europe.

With its rich history and stunning architecture, the Palladium is the perfect setting for one of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s most celebrated shows. The grandeur of the Palladium, combined with Jamie Lloyd’s minimalist and modern storytelling, will make for an unforgettable theatrical experience. Plus, who doesn’t want to hear Evita classics in such a storied venue?

3. A Star-Studded Legacy

Jamie Lloyd has a track record of casting some of the biggest names in the industry. His current Much Ado About Nothing stars Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell, while his previous productions have featured Sigourney Weaver, Tom Holland, Nicole Scherzinger, Emilia Clarke, Jessica Chastain, and James McAvoy. Between them, this star-studded group has won a combined total of one Oscar, five BAFTAs, nine SAGs, seven Olivier’s, and three Tony Awards - a testament to the caliber of talent Lloyd attracts. Expect nothing less than show-stopping performances in Evita. Whilst the names haven’t been confirmed yet, we’ve dream casted the role of Eva. Do you agree with our picks?