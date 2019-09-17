Menu
    Who won at The Stage Debut Awards 2019?

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    After a month of anticipation with the shortlist announcement, the 2019 Stage Debut Award winners were finally unveiled on Sunday, 15 September in a ceremony held at The Brewery in London. The awards ceremony took place in conjunction with the 2019 Knight of Illumination Awards, which was held at the Eventim Apollo. Read the list of the #KOI2019 winners in full here, otherwise, check out the winners of the Stage Debut Awards 2019 below.

    The Stage Debut Awards 2019 winners in full

    The Joe Allen Best West End Debut
    WINNER — Jac Yarrow for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat     at the London Palladium
    — Andrew Burnap for The Inheritance at the Noël Coward Theatre
    — Nathanael Campbell for Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre
    — Matthew Broderick for The Starry Messenger at Wyndham's Theatre
    — Pericles community cast for Pericles at the National Theatre
    — Christie Prades for On Your Feet! at the London Coliseum
    — Ryan Hutton for Only Fools and Horses The Musical at the Theatre Royal Haymarket
    — Saffron Coomber for Emilia at the Vaudeville Theatre
    Sarah Gordy for Jellyfish at the National Theatre
    — Samuel H Levine for The Inheritance at the Noël Coward Theatre

    Best Actor in a Play
    WINNER — Jamal Ajala for Ear for Eye     at the Royal Court
    — Ivan Oyik for Blue/Orange at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre
    — Patrick Gibson for Sweat at the Donmar Warehouse and the Gielgud Theatre
    — Stuart Campbell for The Hunt at the Almeida Theatre

    Best Actress in a Play
    WINNER — Lauren O'Leary for The Awkward Years at The Other Room, Cardiff
    — Bea Webster for Mother Courage at the Albion Electric Warehouse, Leeds
    — Liv Hill for Top Girls at the National Theatre
    — Urielle Klein-Mekongo for Yvette at the     Bush Theatre

    Best Actor in a Musical
    WINNER — Adam Hugill for Standing at the Sky's Edge at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield
    — Jac Yarrow for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium
    — Ryan Hutton for Only Fools and Horses The Musical at the Theatre Royal Haymarket

    Best Actress in a Musical
    WINNER — Danielle Fiamanya for The Color Purple at the Curve, Leicester
    — Georgina Ambrey for My Mother Said I Never Should and The Rise and Fall of Little Voice at the Theatre by the Lake, Keswick
    — Jarneia Richard-Noel for     SIX at the Arts Theatre
    — Maiya Quansah-Breed for SIX at the Arts Theatre

    Best Designer
    WINNER — Evie Gurney for Antony and Cleopatra and The Hunt at the National Theatre and Almeida Theatre
    — Abby Clarke for Beauty and the Beast at the Theatre by the Lake, Keswick
    — Maxwell Nicholson Lailey for Huddle at the Unicorn Theatre

    Best Director
    WINNER — Atri Banerjee for Hobson's Choice at the Royal Exchange, Manchester
    — Jade Lewis for Superhoe at the Royal Court
    — Tom Scutt for Berberian Sound Studio at the Donmar Warehouse
    — Tyrone Huntley for Ain't Misbehaving at the Mercury Theatre, Colchester

    Best Composer or Lyricist
    WINNER — David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoe Roberts for Operation Mincemeat at the New Diorama Theatre
    — Anaïs Mitchell for Hadestown at the National Theatre
    — Femi Temowo for     Death of a Salesman at the Young Vic
    — Oran Eldor and Marcus Stevens for Mythic the Musical at the     Charing Cross Theatre

    Best Writer
    WINNER — Jasmine Lee-Jones for Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner at the Royal Court
    — Holly Robinson for Soft Animals at the     Soho Theatre
    — Nicole Lecky for Superhoe at the Royal Court
    — Ross Willis for Wolfie at the Theatre503

    Best Creative West End Debut
    WINNER — Frankie Bradshaw (designer) and Lynette Linton (director) for Sweat     at the Donmar Warehouse and the Gielgud Theatre
     Arinzé Kene (writer) for Misty at Trafalgar Studios
    — Matthew Lopez (writer) for The Inheritance at the Noël Coward Theatre
    — Morgan Lloyd Malcolm (writer) for Emilia at the Vaudeville Theatre
    — Irene Sankoff and David Hein (writers) for Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre

    Child Performer of the Year
    WINNER — Taya Tower for The Hunt at the Almeida Theatre
    — Caelan Edie for The Bodyguard Musical at the Theatre Royal, Glasgow and Tour
    — Clara Read for The Wild Duck at the Almeida Theatre
    — Jack Meredith for Caroline or Change at th    Playhouse Theatre

