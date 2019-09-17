Who won at The Stage Debut Awards 2019?

The Stage Debut Awards 2019 winners in full

The Joe Allen Best West End Debut

WINNER — Jac Yarrow for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium

— Andrew Burnap for The Inheritance at the Noël Coward Theatre

— Nathanael Campbell for Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre

— Matthew Broderick for The Starry Messenger at Wyndham's Theatre

— Pericles community cast for Pericles at the National Theatre

— Christie Prades for On Your Feet! at the London Coliseum

— Ryan Hutton for Only Fools and Horses The Musical at the Theatre Royal Haymarket

— Saffron Coomber for Emilia at the Vaudeville Theatre

Sarah Gordy for Jellyfish at the National Theatre

— Samuel H Levine for The Inheritance at the Noël Coward Theatre

Best Actor in a Play

WINNER — Jamal Ajala for Ear for Eye at the Royal Court

— Ivan Oyik for Blue/Orange at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre

— Patrick Gibson for Sweat at the Donmar Warehouse and the Gielgud Theatre

— Stuart Campbell for The Hunt at the Almeida Theatre

Best Actress in a Play

WINNER — Lauren O'Leary for The Awkward Years at The Other Room, Cardiff

— Bea Webster for Mother Courage at the Albion Electric Warehouse, Leeds

— Liv Hill for Top Girls at the National Theatre

— Urielle Klein-Mekongo for Yvette at the Bush Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical

WINNER — Adam Hugill for Standing at the Sky's Edge at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

— Jac Yarrow for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium

— Ryan Hutton for Only Fools and Horses The Musical at the Theatre Royal Haymarket

Best Actress in a Musical

WINNER — Danielle Fiamanya for The Color Purple at the Curve, Leicester

— Georgina Ambrey for My Mother Said I Never Should and The Rise and Fall of Little Voice at the Theatre by the Lake, Keswick

— Jarneia Richard-Noel for SIX at the Arts Theatre

— Maiya Quansah-Breed for SIX at the Arts Theatre

Best Designer

WINNER — Evie Gurney for Antony and Cleopatra and The Hunt at the National Theatre and Almeida Theatre

— Abby Clarke for Beauty and the Beast at the Theatre by the Lake, Keswick

— Maxwell Nicholson Lailey for Huddle at the Unicorn Theatre

Best Director

WINNER — Atri Banerjee for Hobson's Choice at the Royal Exchange, Manchester

— Jade Lewis for Superhoe at the Royal Court

— Tom Scutt for Berberian Sound Studio at the Donmar Warehouse

— Tyrone Huntley for Ain't Misbehaving at the Mercury Theatre, Colchester

Best Composer or Lyricist

WINNER — David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoe Roberts for Operation Mincemeat at the New Diorama Theatre

— Anaïs Mitchell for Hadestown at the National Theatre

— Femi Temowo for Death of a Salesman at the Young Vic

— Oran Eldor and Marcus Stevens for Mythic the Musical at the Charing Cross Theatre

Best Writer

WINNER — Jasmine Lee-Jones for Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner at the Royal Court

— Holly Robinson for Soft Animals at the Soho Theatre

— Nicole Lecky for Superhoe at the Royal Court

— Ross Willis for Wolfie at the Theatre503

Best Creative West End Debut

WINNER — Frankie Bradshaw (designer) and Lynette Linton (director) for Sweat at the Donmar Warehouse and the Gielgud Theatre

— Arinzé Kene (writer) for Misty at Trafalgar Studios

— Matthew Lopez (writer) for The Inheritance at the Noël Coward Theatre

— Morgan Lloyd Malcolm (writer) for Emilia at the Vaudeville Theatre

— Irene Sankoff and David Hein (writers) for Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre

Child Performer of the Year

WINNER — Taya Tower for The Hunt at the Almeida Theatre

— Caelan Edie for The Bodyguard Musical at the Theatre Royal, Glasgow and Tour

— Clara Read for The Wild Duck at the Almeida Theatre

— Jack Meredith for Caroline or Change at the Playhouse Theatre

