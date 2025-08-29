Ghost Stories announce West End cast

It may still be August, but spooky season is well and truly here. Pumpkin Spice Lattes have landed at Starbucks, ghost-shaped cushions are taking over the aisles at TK Maxx… and now Ghost Stories has revealed its brand-new West End cast.

Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman’s cult-hit chiller is officially returning to London for a strictly limited run at the Peacock Theatre from 30 September to 8 November 2025, with a special gala performance on 8 October.

First seen in the West End back in 2010 (where it was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best New Play), the show has since been adapted into a film and enjoyed a successful UK tour. Now it’s back in the capital and ready to send a fresh wave of shivers down the spine of theatre fans brave enough to step inside the theatre.