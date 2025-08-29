Ghost Stories announce West End cast
| By Sian McBride
It may still be August, but spooky season is well and truly here. Pumpkin Spice Lattes have landed at Starbucks, ghost-shaped cushions are taking over the aisles at TK Maxx… and now Ghost Stories has revealed its brand-new West End cast.
Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman’s cult-hit chiller is officially returning to London for a strictly limited run at the Peacock Theatre from 30 September to 8 November 2025, with a special gala performance on 8 October.
First seen in the West End back in 2010 (where it was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best New Play), the show has since been adapted into a film and enjoyed a successful UK tour. Now it’s back in the capital and ready to send a fresh wave of shivers down the spine of theatre fans brave enough to step inside the theatre.
So, who’s joining the nightmare? The new cast features: David Cardy (Birds of a Feather) as Tony Matthews, Jonathan Guy Lewis (London’s Burning) as Professor Goodman, Clive Mantle (Casualty) as Mike Priddle, Preston Nyman (Mufasa: The Lion King) as Simon Rifkind, Lloyd McDonagh (The Mind Mangler) as The Others, with Simon Bass (Farm Hall) and Harry Rundle (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) serving as understudies.
The play follows Professor Goodman, a determined skeptic who sets out to debunk the supernatural. But when he investigates three chilling encounters—a night-watchman in the dark, a terrified teenage boy, and a businessman awaiting the birth of his child, his certainty begins to crumble. What happens when rationality collides with the unexplainable? That’s for you to discover… if you dare.
Behind the scares is a world-class creative team including Dyson and Nyman, alongside Sean Holmes (director), Jon Bausor (set & costume design), James Farncombe (lighting), Nick Manning (sound), Scott Penrose (special effects), Andy Room (associate director), Lloyd McDonagh (movement supervisor), Rebeca Gunstone (costume supervisor) and Will Edwards (props supervisor).
With its jump scares, twists, and edge-of-your-seat tension, Ghost Stories has been called “a truly nerve-shredding experience” and “the scariest show in town.” Are you brave enough to see it?