Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Ghost Stories announce West End cast

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    It may still be August, but spooky season is well and truly here. Pumpkin Spice Lattes have landed at Starbucks, ghost-shaped cushions are taking over the aisles at TK Maxx… and now Ghost Stories has revealed its brand-new West End cast. 

    Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman’s cult-hit chiller is officially returning to London for a strictly limited run at the Peacock Theatre from 30 September to 8 November 2025, with a special gala performance on 8 October.

    First seen in the West End back in 2010 (where it was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best New Play), the show has since been adapted into a film and enjoyed a successful UK tour. Now it’s back in the capital and ready to send a fresh wave of shivers down the spine of theatre fans brave enough to step inside the theatre. 

    Ghost Stories announce West End cast

     

    So, who’s joining the nightmare? The new cast features: David Cardy (Birds of a Feather) as Tony Matthews, Jonathan Guy Lewis (London’s Burning) as Professor Goodman, Clive Mantle (Casualty) as Mike Priddle, Preston Nyman (Mufasa: The Lion King) as Simon Rifkind, Lloyd McDonagh (The Mind Mangler) as The Others, with Simon Bass (Farm Hall) and Harry Rundle (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) serving as understudies.

    The play follows Professor Goodman, a determined skeptic who sets out to debunk the supernatural. But when he investigates three chilling encounters—a night-watchman in the dark, a terrified teenage boy, and a businessman awaiting the birth of his child, his certainty begins to crumble. What happens when rationality collides with the unexplainable? That’s for you to discover… if you dare.

    Behind the scares is a world-class creative team including Dyson and Nyman, alongside Sean Holmes (director), Jon Bausor (set & costume design), James Farncombe (lighting), Nick Manning (sound), Scott Penrose (special effects), Andy Room (associate director), Lloyd McDonagh (movement supervisor), Rebeca Gunstone (costume supervisor) and Will Edwards (props supervisor).

    With its jump scares, twists, and edge-of-your-seat tension, Ghost Stories has been called “a truly nerve-shredding experience” and “the scariest show in town.” Are you brave enough to see it?

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    Johannes Radebe smiles at the camera, his knee high red boots are kicked out in front of him. Text reads: Kinky Boots

    Kinky Boots Characters Guide

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    After strutting its stuff at the Adelphi Theatre from 2015 to 2019, Kinky Boots is making a dazzling return to London... Read more

    Photo credit: @danny_with_a_camera

    Gird your loins: The Devil Wears Prada announce cast recording

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    “Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking.” If those words are forever etched in your brain (or if you still s... Read more

    A promotional image for "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" at Palace Theatre. It features dramatic visuals and text highlighting the show.

    Harry Potter and the Cursed Child announces magical new West End cast

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    The Palace Theatre is set for a fresh dose of wizardry as Harry Potter and the Cursed Child unveils its brand-new Wes... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies